Salman Khan has finalized his next project after Sikandar? Actor in talks to lead a war film; Report

Last seen in Sikandar, Salman Khan seems to be in no mood to take a break! The superstar has already been keeping his fans intrigued with comeback plans. Now, the reports suggest that the actor has zeroed in on his next venture, a war drama film. Yes, you read it right! It has been reported that Khan is planning to collaborate with Apoorva Lakhia for a project based on the Galwan Valley 2020 conflict. Read on to know the full story.

According to a report published in The Hollywood Reporter, Salman Khan was offered films from several filmmakers since the release of Sikandar in March. However, the superstar has finalized his next film, which is based on the Galwan Valley 2020 conflict.

As per the publication’s source, the Ready actor has shown his interest in the film, based on the Galwan Valley conflict that broke out between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020 in the Indian territory of Ladakh.

The report states that director Apoorva Lakhia is the front-runner for directing the upcoming war-drama film. He is previously known for helming projects like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul, and more.

It is being said that if Khan gives a go-ahead, Lakhia will start working on the shoot timelines. The film, to be backed by Salman’s production banner, Salman Khan Films, will be shot in Ladakh. If the report is to be believed, Khan had a film offer from Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand, with whom he has collaborated in the past on movies like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Pathaan, respectively.

For the unversed, The Galwan Valley issue refers to a military clash that happened in the Galwan Valley, a disputed area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

It marked the first deadly border clash between India and China in nearly 60 years. The clash stemmed from a prolonged dispute over territory in the vicinity of Aksai Chin, which is claimed by India but controlled by China.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla also learned earlier this month that Salman met screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, hinting at the possible collaboration for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Nonetheless, nothing was finalized.

