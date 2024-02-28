10 best 7 member K-pop boy groups

Seven-member K-pop boy groups have always captivated fans with their well-divided positions and golden number. Among them, BTS stands out for their chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances. GOT7 is another beloved group known for their multi-talented artists and unique style. These groups showcase the extensive talent within the K-pop industry, with each member contributing their own clear picture of skill and charisma. The diverse music styles, unique personalities, and distinct strengths of these seven-member groups highlight the rich talent found within the global K-pop landscape.

Top 10 most brilliant 7 member K-pop boy groups to watch out for

1. BTS

BTS, a 7 member K-pop boy group formed in 2010, comprises Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all of whom contribute to writing and producing much of their material. Initially rooted in hip-hop, they have diversified their musical style to encompass various genres. Their lyrics touch upon a wide array of themes, including mental health, adolescence, self-love, individualism, and the repercussions of fame. Drawing inspiration from literature, philosophy, and psychology, BTS weaves intricate storylines into their discography.

With a global fanbase spanning worldwide, BTS has transcended boundaries to become one of the biggest boy bands in music history. Their impact on contemporary music is undeniable, and they have left an indelible mark on the industry. As a group and as individuals, they showcase remarkable talent, and their music has sparked positive change while breaking countless records along the way.

2. GOT7

GOT7, consisting of Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Younjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom, made their debut in 2014 with the EP Got it?. Notably, the group boasts a multicultural lineup, with members hailing from various countries such as America (Mark), Hong Kong (Jackson), and Thailand (Bambam). Despite departing from JYP Entertainment in January 2021, following the expiration of their contract, GOT7 remains together as a group.

Their impact extends beyond borders, resonating with fans worldwide. GOT7's music serves as a unifying force, providing solace, inspiration, and connection to listeners. As one of the biggest and most beloved boy groups in the industry, GOT7 continues to leave a lasting imprint on the K-pop scene.

3. MONSTA X

Monsta X is a group formed through the reality survival show No.Mercy under Starship Entertainment. Comprising members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M., the group originally debuted as a seven-member group, with Wonho departing in October 2019. Their debut EP Trespass was released on May 14, 2015.

Since their debut, Monsta X has been recognized for their aggressive style, which blends elements of hip-hop, EDM, and pop. Their music is characterized by loud, clattering electronic instrumentals, vicious rap verses, and striking vocals. This distinctive style has not only been influential in shaping the fourth generation of K-pop but also in breaking gender norms. As a result, they have earned the title of Next Generation Beast Idol.

4. RIIZE

RIIZE is a South Korean boy band under SM Entertainment, comprising seven members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. They made their debut on September 4, 2023, with the single album Get a Guitar. The group's name, Riize, is a fusion of Rise and Realize, symbolizing growth and teamwork in achieving dreams.

However, on November 22, 2023, SM announced that Seunghan would be put on indefinite hiatus due to rumors surrounding him. Despite this setback, RIIZE continues to make an impact with their unique genre, known as Emotional Pop. This genre allows them to express a range of emotions through their music, drawing inspiration from everyday experiences. As a result, RIIZE has garnered popularity both domestically and internationally.

5. SuperM

SuperM is a South Korean supergroup formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group. The seven-member boy group comprises idols selected from four SM Entertainment boy bands: Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, Ten from WayV, and Lucas, a former member of NCT and WayV. Their debut occurred on October 4, 2019, with their self-titled EP, which made history by entering the US Billboard 200 at number one, making SuperM the first Asian artist to achieve this feat with a debut release.

In April 2020, SuperM made further strides by becoming the first group from SM Entertainment to hold a live online concert. Titled Beyond the Future, the concert was jointly organized by SM Entertainment and Naver as part of the world's first online-dedicated live concert series, Beyond Live.

6. NCT Dream

NCT Dream is a sub-unit of the Korean boy group NCT, making their debut on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum. The group comprises Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

Initially conceived as a teenaged unit within NCT, members were expected to depart after reaching 19 years old. In 2018, the group's leader, Mark, left but returned in 2020 when NCT Dream was announced as a fixed seven-member boy group. Internationally, the sub-unit has gained recognition as one of the most notable teenage artists of their time.

NCT Dream participated in the larger NCT project under the moniker NCT 2020, promoting the group's second full-length album, the two-part NCT 2020 Resonance, released in October and November. Additionally, on July 17, NCT Dream released their third studio album, ISTJ, featuring ten tracks, including the lead single of the same name and a pre-released single, Broken Melodies.

7. ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, previously a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land. The group comprises seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. They made their debut on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) "Border: Day One."

Considered as monster rookies or global idols, ENHYPEN features members who were former trainees under BIGHIT MUSIC, the creators behind BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and hail from diverse backgrounds. Since their debut, ENHYPEN has rapidly gained prominence, making waves in the international K-pop scene and spreading the genre's influence worldwide.

8. Block B

Block B is a South Korean boy band managed by KQ Entertainment and consists of seven members: Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Park Kyung, Zico, and P.O. Created by musician Cho PD in 2011; Block B made their live debut on KBS' Music Bank and MTV's Match Up! that same year, initially garnering attention for their sexually provocative performances.

In 2012, they released their debut studio album, Blockbuster, which achieved success by ranking on the Billboard Korea and Gaon Album charts. However, in 2013, Block B filed a lawsuit against their agency at the time, Stardom Entertainment, resulting in a brief hiatus from music activities.

Despite the legal challenges, Block B continued to thrive commercially with successful single albums such as Jackpot (2014), Very Good (2015), and H.E.R. (2015). However, the group members began their mandatory military service in 2018, temporarily pausing their group activities.

9. VERIVERY

VERIVERY is a South Korean boy band formed by Jellyfish Entertainment in 2018. They made their debut on January 9, 2019, with Veri-Us and consist of seven members: Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin.

The group is known for self-producing their albums and creating music videos, with member Minchan taking on roles such as director and editor. According to the group, they draw inspiration from various artists' performances, with Minchan leading the creative process by incorporating ideas from all members.

Their name, VERIVERY, is derived from the Latin word veri, meaning truth, combined with the English word very. It signifies a blend of various, energetic, real, and innovation, reflecting the group's diverse and dynamic approach to their music and performances.

10. BTOB

BTOB is a South Korean boy band known for their emotional ballads. Comprising Seo Eun Kwang, Lee Min Hyuk, Lee Changsub, Im Hyun Sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sungjae, the group was originally promoted as a septet. However, Jung Il Hoon departed from the group on December 31, 2020.

Since their debut in 2012, BTOB has garnered numerous awards for their music. While they also release pop songs, they are particularly renowned for their heartfelt ballads, which showcase their vocal prowess and emotive performances.

Seven-member K-pop boy groups shine brightly, both in terms of member count and talent. Their diverse music styles, unique personalities, and distinct strengths highlight the rich talent within the global K-pop landscape. These groups captivate audiences worldwide with their captivating performances and contribute to the ongoing evolution and popularity of K-pop.

