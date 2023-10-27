Talk Saxy: RIIZE brings back the 90s with new comeback music video; WATCH

RIIZE has released the highly anticipated music video for their first comeback. Talk Saxy was released on SM Entertainment’s YouTube channel on October 27 and marks their first-ever comeback after their debut single, Get A Guitar, released on September 4.

RIIZE releases Talk Saxy MV

On October 27 at 6 p.m. KST, RIIZE returned with the single Talk Saxy, accompanied by a music video for the track. In the music video, RIIZE delivers performances on various stages, ranging from flashy setups to street settings, adding a fun element.

Talk Saxy is a dance-oriented track featuring an energetic saxophone riff and powerful 808 drum sounds. The song is presented in RIIZE’s unique and confident style. In the Talk Saxy video, RIIZE evokes memories of popular boy bands like NSYNC and B2K with their coordinated baggy outfits and sports jerseys, along with their cool backgrounds.

Additionally, the music video pays homage to the 90’s era with its set design. The song is perfect to dance on as you groove around with its beats.

Watch Talk Saxy here

More about RIIZE

RIIZE is the first boy band from SM Entertainment since the agency introduced NCT in 2016. The group comprises seven members: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. Notably, the group includes two former NCT members, Shotaro and Sungchan, who departed in May of the current year.

On October 23 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group from SM Entertainment officially declared their upcoming comeback, just four days before Talk Saxy's release. This new single marks RIIZE's first release since its debut in September 2023 with Get A Guitar, featuring the B-side track Memories.

Apart from their musical endeavors, RIIZE achieved an impressive feat by selling over 1 million album copies of their debut album, Get A Guitar, in its first week of sales. Notably, they are the first K-pop group not to have emerged from a survival show to reach this remarkable milestone. Since their debut, RIIZE has generated significant anticipation and excitement among K-pop fans as a fifth-generation group created by SM Entertainment.

Watch Get A Guitar here

