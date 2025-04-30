BTS and TXT’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC to debut self-producing boy group in Q3 2025; fans say ‘it’s gonna be lit’

BIGHIT MUSIC, home to internationally renowned acts BTS and TXT, is preparing to introduce a new generation of idols. The agency is set to debut a self-producing boy group in the third quarter of 2025. The announcement was made on April 29, alongside HYBE’s first-quarter earnings report, revealing the company’s vision for the future of K-pop.

According to the report, HYBE achieved a record-breaking revenue of 500.6 billion KRW (approximately 349 million USD) in Q1 2025, marking a 39% increase from the same period last year. This historic figure reflects strong global activity from HYBE artists, such as world tours and album promotions. Among the strategic developments highlighted in the report, one of the most attention-grabbing was BIGHIT MUSIC’s plan to launch its next boy group. It's the one that promises to challenge conventional norms in the K-pop industry.

The upcoming group has been described as a “next-generation creator crew,” setting itself apart by offering a more hands-on and artist-driven approach to music. HYBE revealed that the members will not only perform but also take part in the creation of their own songs, choreographies, and visual content. This signals a major shift in idol training and debut systems, placing creative autonomy at the forefront.

Notably, the trainees in this group have already demonstrated their creative abilities by contributing to the music and performances of senior HYBE artists. Their behind-the-scenes involvement suggests that the company has been grooming this group to debut with a refined and distinct artistic identity. It’s also reported that the boy group will consist of five members: James (18), Juhoon (17), Martin (17), Sunghyun (16), and Geonho (16).

While details such as the group’s name, logo, and debut date remain under wraps, excitement among fans is already building. Many are curious about how this group will distinguish itself in a competitive industry that values authenticity and innovation.

HYBE’s move to launch a self-producing idol group echoes broader trends in K-pop, where fans seek not only polished performers but also genuine storytellers. With this group, BIGHIT MUSIC seems poised to meet that demand head-on. As the third quarter approaches, anticipation continues to rise. All eyes are now on BIGHIT MUSIC’s bold new project, and if this self-producing team will usher in a transformative era for the industry.

