Did RIIZE’s Seunghan film 9 Days with other members before hiatus? Here’s why fans think it was OT7 music video

RIIZE’s Seunghan is currently on an indefinite hiatus following a series of controversies in November 2023. While he has been away from taking part in any group activities since then, netizens have found some ‘proof’ that allegedly shows he was originally in the music video for RIIZE’s RIIZING pre-release track 9 Days.

RIIZE's Seunghan's pic with other members makes fans think he was originally in 9 Days MV

Recently, a photo was shared on an online community, which appears to be taken in the same location where RIIZE shot their music video for 9 Days. However, what caught the fans’ attention was the number of people in the frame.

It showed that all seven RIIZE members including Seunghan were present at the photo, suggesting that he also took part in the filming of the music video. However, the actual 9 Days music video which was released as a part of the group’s first EP RIIZING, released in April 2024, only featured six members.

This led fans to think that Seunghan may have filmed with the other members before he went on hiatus. This also means, that following his hiatus announcement, the other members had to refilm the music video before releasing it.

Now, this part has enraged a lot of fans. Many have criticized Seunghan for causing ‘extra work’ for the idols and staff after he was hit was controversies. At the same time, others are demanding to bring him back to RIIZE.

Advertisement

More about Seunghan's indefinite break from activities with RIIZE

In November last year, an SNS conversation between Seunghan and TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin went viral online. The RIIZE member soon faced many accusations and criticism for allegedly disrespecting LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae.

However, it was later debunked by fans who then said that he jokingly talked about Soobin, not Eunchae.

While under fire, the controversy surrounding him was fueled further when a video of him allegedly smoking went viral. Half a day later, his ‘smoking confession’ in a conversation with a friend aggravated the matter.

Following this series of accusations against the rookie K-pop idol, RIIZE’s agency SM Entertainment announced his hiatus in November. However, it has since been more than seven months without any update regarding Seunghan’s status with the boy band.

ALSO READ: TXT’s Huening Kai and Japanese idol Watanabe Shota’s performance of BETELGEUSE leaves fans mesmerized; Watch