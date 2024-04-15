Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong and Im Soo Jung to lead upcoming adventure series Low Life by Big Bet's director

Low Life is an upcoming adventure K-drama which will star Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong and Im Soo Jung. The drama will be streaming on an OTT platform. Details inside.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Apr 15, 2024  |  01:49 PM IST |  10.5K
Low Life cast: Disney+
Low Life cast: Disney+

The much-awaited K-drama Low Life has confirmed the main cast which includes Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, and Im Soo Jung. The adventure series will be directed by Kang Yoon Sung who is also known for hits like The Outlaws and Big Bet. Anticipation runs high as the star cast and the crew comes along for this exciting project. The drama is based on a webtoon and tells the story of an uncle and his nephew who embark on a journey to find treasure to better their lives. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Low Life starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, and Im Soo Jung to premiere in 2025 

On April 15, Disney+ confirmed that Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, and Im Soo Jung will be taking on the lead roles in the upcoming drama Low Life. The series will be streaming on the OTT platform and is expected to premiere in 2025. Ryu Seung Ryong is known for his roles in Chicken Nugget and Moving.

Related Stories

Queen of Tears dominates most buzzworthy drama list; cast claims 6 actor ranking spots
korean
Queen of Tears dominates most buzzworthy drama list; cast claims 6 actor ranking spots
Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears reigns Saturday viewership ratings
korean
Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears reigns Saturday viewership ratings

Im Soo Jung has worked in popular dramas like WWW: Search and Chicago Typewriter. Yang Se Jong has impressed in dramas like Doona! and Temperature of Love. 


More about Low Life

Low Life is scheduled to release in 2025 and will be streaming on Disney+. 

The drama is based on the webtoon The Hooligans by Yoon Tae Ho. The drama is set in the 1970s. Word spreads that a fisherman found a part of a treasure in the depths of the ocean. Oh Heedong partners with his uncle Oh Gwanseok who desperately wants to escape the misfortunes in their life and they decide to remark on the deadly journey to find the treasure. Their mission is to get their hands on the fortune before others but can they even trust each other? 

The drama is being directed by Kang Yoon Sung who has also created Big Bet, The Roundup, and The Outlaws. Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, and Im Soo Jung will be taking on the lead roles. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears tops most buzzworthy drama list; Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won and cast take 6 of 10 spots in actors' rankings

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles