Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong and Im Soo Jung to lead upcoming adventure series Low Life by Big Bet's director

The much-awaited K-drama Low Life has confirmed the main cast which includes Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, and Im Soo Jung. The adventure series will be directed by Kang Yoon Sung who is also known for hits like The Outlaws and Big Bet. Anticipation runs high as the star cast and the crew comes along for this exciting project. The drama is based on a webtoon and tells the story of an uncle and his nephew who embark on a journey to find treasure to better their lives.

Low Life starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, and Im Soo Jung to premiere in 2025

On April 15, Disney+ confirmed that Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, and Im Soo Jung will be taking on the lead roles in the upcoming drama Low Life. The series will be streaming on the OTT platform and is expected to premiere in 2025. Ryu Seung Ryong is known for his roles in Chicken Nugget and Moving.

Im Soo Jung has worked in popular dramas like WWW: Search and Chicago Typewriter. Yang Se Jong has impressed in dramas like Doona! and Temperature of Love.

More about Low Life

Low Life is scheduled to release in 2025 and will be streaming on Disney+.

The drama is based on the webtoon The Hooligans by Yoon Tae Ho. The drama is set in the 1970s. Word spreads that a fisherman found a part of a treasure in the depths of the ocean. Oh Heedong partners with his uncle Oh Gwanseok who desperately wants to escape the misfortunes in their life and they decide to remark on the deadly journey to find the treasure. Their mission is to get their hands on the fortune before others but can they even trust each other?

The drama is being directed by Kang Yoon Sung who has also created Big Bet, The Roundup, and The Outlaws. Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, and Im Soo Jung will be taking on the lead roles.

