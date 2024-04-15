Queen of Tears tops most buzzworthy drama list; Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won and cast take 6 of 10 spots in actors' rankings

Rom-com series Queen of Tears has dominated most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings with Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won and cast claiming 6 out of top 10 spots. Know more.

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Apr 15, 2024  |  11:37 AM IST |  6.2K
Queen of Tears (Image Credits- tvN)
Queen of Tears (Image Credits- tvN)
Key Highlight
  • Queen of Tears tops most buzzworthy drama for the 5th consecutive time
  • The cast sweeped 6 out of top 10 most buzzworthy actors ranking

Queen of Tears, tvN's romantic comedy, maintains its dominance in the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors, according to Good Data Corporation. The company compiles these rankings weekly by gathering data from various sources such as news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions about dramas that are either currently airing or scheduled to air soon.

Penned by Park Ji Eun, the acclaimed writer behind Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and Producer, Queen of Tears narrates the miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love story of a married couple. Despite facing a crisis, they manage to survive and stay together against all odds.

Top K-dramas and actors of the week

For the fifth consecutive week, Queen of Tears maintained its position as No. 1 on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of TV dramas that generated the most buzz. Notably, not only did Queen of Tears once again lead the list of most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also completely dominated the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members. The cast of Queen of Tears secured all of the top four spots on this week's actor list, and they also occupied an impressive six spots out of the top 10. 


Kim Ji Won secured the top spot at No. 1, followed by Kim Soo Hyun at No. 2, Park Sung Hoon at No. 3, Kwak Dong Yeon at No. 4, Kim Jung Nan at No. 9, and Lee Joo Bin at No. 10. MBC's Wonderful World maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list this week, with leads ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo ranking No. 5 and No. 6 respectively on the actor list.


In its final week on air, tvN's Wedding Impossible climbed to No. 3 on the drama list, while stars Jeon Jong Seo and Moon Sang Min secured positions at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

Meanwhile, SBS' The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection maintained its strong position at No. 4 on the drama list. In its debut week, tvN's new time-slip romance Lovely Runner claimed the No. 5 spot on the drama list, followed by KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic at No. 6.Lastly, MBC's upcoming drama Chief Detective 1958 made its debut at No. 10 on the drama list this week.

Top 10 most buzzworthy TV dramas

  1. tvN’s Queen of Tears
  2. MBC’s Wonderful World
  3. tvN’s Wedding Impossible
  4. SBS’ The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection
  5. tvN’s Lovely Runner
  6. KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic
  7. KBS2’s Nothing Uncovered
  8. JTBC’s Hide
  9. MBC’s Third Marriage
  10. MBC’s Chief Detective 1958


Top 10 most buzzworthy drama actors

  1. Kim Ji Won of Queen of Tears
  2. Kim Soo Hyun of Queen of Tears
  3. Park Sung Hoon of Queen of Tears
  4. Kwak Dong Yeon of Queen of Tears
  5. Cha Eun Woo of Wonderful World
  6. Kim Nam Joo of Wonderful World
  7. Jeon Jong Seo of Wedding Impossible
  8. Moon Sang Min of Wedding Impossible
  9. Kim Jung Nan of Queen of Tears
  10. Lee Joo Bin of Queen of Tears

ALSO READ: 4 justified reasons to binge-watch Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's romantic comedy series Queen of Tears

About The Author
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...

Credits: Good Data Corporation
