Ryu Seung Ryong-Ahn Jae Hong’s Chicken Nugget: 3 reasons to not miss Kim Yoo Jung starring comedy mystery drama

Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong starrer Chicken Nugget is set to premiere tomorrow, March 15 on Netflix. The series is a comedy and mystery Korean drama from Netflix, with a storyline as unique as its name. Chicken Nugget, after this drama will not just be food, it will mean more.

Chicken Nugget is one of the most anticipated comedy K-dramas of the year because of the quirky and unique storyline it holds. Ryu Seung Ryong will play the character of Choi Seon Man and Ahn Jae Hong will play Go Baek Joong with a very special addition to the cast by Kim Yoo Jung. Here are the 3 reasons to not miss out on this special comedy-mystery series.

3 reasons to not miss Kim Yoo Jung’s comedy mystery drama Chicken Nugget

1. Fascinating storyline

Chicken Nugget has become one of the hottest watches of March with its oddball, fascinating, and fundamentally funny storyline. The plot is based on the popular webtoon Dak Gang Jeong (chicken nugget in Korean) by Park Ji Dok. A bizarre comedy drama Chicken Nugget follows a mystery where Choi Seon Man (played by Ryu Seung Ryong), president of All Machines is on an unreal mission with intern Go Baek Joong (played by Ahn Jae Hong). The mission is to transform his daughter Choi Min Ah (Kim Yoo Jung) back into a human after she inexplicably turned into a chicken nugget when she entered a machine that she thought was a machine that helps with fatigue.

The plot is layered with mystery and various themes the story promises unstoppable entertainment. The trailer lets you peep into the absurd plot lines and circumstances the duo will be thrown into to save Choi Min Ah. An underlying mystery regarding some other powerful sources behind the incident doom in the back. The bizarre, unique, and creative storyline makes Chicken Nugget a must-watch.

2. The top-of-the-line cast

Cast for sure plays a big role when it comes to watching a drama and Chicken Nugget wins by all-stars in the race. Ryu Seung Ryong, the actor who has the most commercially successful titles to his name, takes the role of Choi Seon Man, a worried father who can do anything to save his precious daughter. Ryu Seung Ryong’s The Admiral: Roaring Currents, and Extreme Job are two of the highest-grossing Korean movies of all time. Filling in the shoes of the president of All Machines, and a troubled father who is desperate to bring his daughter home. His character not only brings an emotional angle to the story but also a comedic angle.

Ahn Jae Hong, who is known for his role in K-dramas Reply 1988, Fight For My Way, has also given stellar performances in movies like Time to Hunt, Rebound, and Fabricated City. The actor is known for taking versatile roles and having a special presence. He with Ryu Seung Ryong makes the best duo for Chicken Nugget. He takes the role of Go Baek Joong an intern at All Machines who also has a crush on Choi Min Ah.

The drama also stars My Demon’s fame Kim Yoo Jung and it is the true cherry on the cake. Kim Yoo Jung plays Choi Min Ah who will turn into a chicken nugget and she brings an undeniable charm to the series with her presence. However, her role is not that big but her being is one of the forces that drives the drama. The actress will be seen in a never-before-seen role, as she takes on this role which is unique in all ways.

3. Mark of director Lee Byeong Heon

Lee Byeon Heon is one of the most revered directors in the South Korean industry and the fact that he has written and directed Chicken Nugget adds another reason to watch this comedy and mystery series. Credited as a genius known for his best-selling Extreme Job and the series Be Melodramatic, Lee Byeon Hyeon's penchant for witty dialogues, on-point storytelling, and well-timed humor makes Chicken Nugget an unmissable watch. His talent ensures a perfect combination of comedy and mystery one that audiences have never seen before.

Get ready to binge-watch Ryu Seong Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, and Kim Yoo Jung’s Chicken Nugget because it is a show that can not be missed.

