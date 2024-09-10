SECHSKIES’ Jang Su Won and his non-celebrity wife welcome their firstborn daughter after 4 years of marriage

Jang Su Won, a member of the boy group SECHSKIES, has finally become a parent as he and his non-celebrity wife, Ji Sang Eun, have welcomed a healthy baby daughter. The couple has celebrated the birth of their first child after four years of marriage.

On September 9, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that SECHSKIES member Jang Su Won and his wife Ji Sang Eun had welcomed their firstborn daughter.

Today, on September 10, 2024, an official from Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 commented that the couple welcomed their daughter yesterday, confirming that the birth process will be revealed through the show later this month. The show airs every Monday at 10:10 PM KST (6:40 PM IST) on SBS.

The production team of Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 also confirmed that Jang Su Won and his wife will be joining the show as a couple to share their birth journey. The couple had previously announced their pregnancy in March earlier this year, after finally succeeding in conceiving following nine rounds of IVF treatments.

Jang Su Won married his non-celebrity wife, Ji Sang Eun, a stylist, on November 14, 2021, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. After four years of marriage, they have now welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Jang Su Won is a well-known South Korean singer and TV personality, who originally debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group SECHSKIES. He is also a member of the singing duo J-Walk alongside fellow SECHSKIES member Kim Jae Duck.

Debuting with SECHSKIES in 1997, Jang Su Won held the role of maknae (the Korean word for the youngest member) within the group. SECHSKIES, which consisted of six members—Eun Ji Won, Lee Jai Jin, Kim Jae Duck, Jang Su Won, Ko Ji Yong, and Kang Sung Hoon—suddenly disbanded on May 20, 2000.

However, the boy group reunited on May 10, 2016, when five of the six members (excluding Ko Ji Yong, who had retired from the entertainment industry) signed a contract with YG Entertainment. SECHSKIES has remained inactive since 2021.

