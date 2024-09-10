Seo In Guk in talks to lead alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend; Report

Seo In Guk, a popular South Korean actor who was last seen in Death’s Game has reportedly joined talks to lead his next drama. The actor is currently in talks to lead alongside Jisoo of BLACKPINK in the forthcoming romance K-drama Monthly Boyfriend.

On September 10, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Edaily Korea reported that according to a source of South Korean broadcasting source, Seo In Guk has joined the talks to lead the new romance K-drama Monthly Boyfriend with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

Seo In Guk will be appearing as the male lead in the drama. Monthly Boyfriend will be hailed by the No Gain No Love director Kim Jung Sik who is also noted for K-dramas Work Later, Drink Now, and Strong Girl Nam Soon.

Monthly Boyfriend has been garnering much attention everywhere as the noted BLACKPINK member and actress Jisoo is also in talks to star as the female lead. The story of the romance K-drama will be set in a world where a person can subscribe to a virtual boyfriend in a virtual world and the relationship continues in reality as well.

Seo In Guk is a wildly noted South Korean actor who has been captivating fans and viewers with his acting across different genres. He is also a noted singer and songwriter who recently made a solo comeback with his mini album Signature.

He launched his singing career after winning the popular music reality show Superstar K in 2009. While he made his acting debut in the drama Love Rain in 2012 and later the same year he landed his first lead role in the iconic K-drama Reply 1997.

He made his big screen debut with the coming-of-age movie No Breathing with Lee Jong Suk and Kwon Yuri.

Seo In Guk is wildly popular for his K-dramas High School King of Savvy, Hello Monster, Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Doom at Your Service, and Café Minamdang. He was recently seen in the web series Death’s Game in the lead role of Choi Yi Jae alongside Park So Dam.

In other news, the Doom at Your Service actor is also in talks to join Ji Chang Wook and Ma Dong Seok in the superhero drama Twelve.

