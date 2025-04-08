The White Lotus Star Sarah Catherine Hook Reacts to Piper Becoming Her 'Mother's Daughter' in the Finale: 'It's So Funny'

The White Lotus season 3 ending has left many people trying to cope with each character's ending. Some were tragic, some were happy. But for Sarah Catherine Hook's character, Piper, the end of her storyline went against everything she had been trying to strive towards since episode 1.

Piper Ratliff tricked her parents and brothers into taking a vacation to Thailand in lieu of a college thesis, which turned out to be false. She wanted to check out and stay at a monastery in the country, and once her parents found out, they were against it. Especially her mom, played by Parker Posey, who much to fans' amusement, showed her disapproval by continuously getting the name wrong of the country they were in.

However, much to everyone's surprise, and at the same time to no one's surprise, Piper pulls a classic The White Lotus U-turn on her initial plans, admitting that after staying one night at the monastery, she realized she couldn't live the life of a monk, being too attached to her comfortable life.

"I was like, 'She's so earnest.' And I feel like she put her whole life into it. And then you were like, 'Oh. I guess she is her mother's daughter." Hook reveals while answering a question in a Los Angeles Q&A led by Tan France. She hilariously states, that Piper "also needs a Lorazepam right now," much like her parents, who were hooked on the drug throughout the season.

However, Hook actually thinks the ending for her character is "brilliant," adding, "I actually love it." Dissecting further, she says the Ratliff's only daughter is "just a little rich girl." She goes on to compare Piper's journey to everyone else's on the show, "I was like, 'Wow. Everyone in this episode really came to some enlightenment.' And she's trying to get enlightened the whole time. And then she's like, 'No. I guess I'm spoiled.'"

Curel intention alum adds, "I love that. It's so funny. It's so good. I couldn't be happier for her, really."

