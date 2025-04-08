Lahore 1947 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol reveals film has taken extra time because Aamir Khan wants to achieve perfection

Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 is one of the most awaited movies of 2025. The film was scheduled to release on Republic Day weekend this year but got postponed. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actor shared release plans for the film and how it has taken extra time in post-production because producer Aamir Khan wants to achieve perfection.

Advertisement

During a fan interaction at Pinkvilla Masterclass, Sunny Deol was asked about Lahore 1947's status. The actor who is currently gearing up for the release of his actioner Jaat shared that the film is currently being edited and Aamir is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the desired results are achieved before it releases.

"Woh film definitely aa rahi hai. Woh kya huya woh film maine pehle shuru ki thi. Uski kaafi shooting poori khatam ho chuki hai. And uske baad maine Jaat shuru ki hai. But usme thoda sa waqt isliye bhi lag raha hai because Aamir (Khan) is the producer and he wants to take his time, wants to edit, wants to see everything, he wants to be very perfect about everything. (That film is definitely coming. I started that before and its shooting has also wrapped. I started Jaat after that. But that is taking slightly more time because Aamir Khan is the producer and he's aiming for perfection in editing)," he said.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Lahore 1947 marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, who had collaborated earlier on iconic films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Aamir Khan and Santoshi had worked earlier on Andaz Apna Apna and the project is special on that part as well.

Talking about joining hands with Rajkumar Santoshi almost 30 years after the 1996 film Ghatak, Sunny Deol said, "I think everybody wants to see us together because hamne teen filme ki hain jo, I assume everybody loves those 3 films, Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini. Aur bahut waqt lag gaya for us to comeback together. Even Lahore ek aisa subject hai jispe ham kaafi saalon se kaam kar rahe the, kayi actron ne kahaani suni hai. Kayi actor ke saath banne wala bhi tha, lekin bana nahi. Then again Gadar 2 has made everything happen. (I think everybody wants to see us together because of our previous films, which I assume everybody loved. It took us long to come back together. In fact we have been working on Lahore 1947 for so many years. Several actors heard the story and many of them were supposed to do it as well but it didn't happen. But Gadar 2 made everything happen)," said the actor.

Advertisement

He further mentioned having a great experience working with the filmmaker because they both challenged each other. Sunny added that he hopes Lahore 1947 manages to reach the position their previous 3 films did.

It's the first time Aamir Khan is producing a film starring Sunny Deol in the lead. Talking about the collaboration and the announcement image of the trio which went viral on social media, Sunny said that even he was pleasantly surprised when Aamir showed his interest in producing the film despite being an actor himself. Sunny also said that the film has turned out well and he hopes the audience also likes it.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Lahore 1947 also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Jaat EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol reveals how the iconic ‘250 kilo ka haath’ dialogue made its way to his upcoming thriller: ‘Film me jab ye sequence aaya...'