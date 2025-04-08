Hrithik Roshan makes fans proud as 51-year-old actor goes global; here’s why internet is currently obsessed with him

Hrithik Roshan is popularly known as the Greek God of the Indian film industry. Apart from his acting skills and impressive dance moves, he is loved for his dedication to staying fit and healthy even at the age of 51. Recently, the internet went berserk when people started talking about him and how he is aging like fine wine. Check it out!

Advertisement

On April 7, 2025, Hrithik Roshan took over social media and was trending on X (formerly Twitter). This happened after someone posted a collage with an image of the actor on one side and described it as “50-year-olds in 2025” along with a picture of an American man on the other with the description “50-year-olds in 1985.” In the caption, the user noted, “It’s funny cause it’s true. Why do you think that is, though?”

Soon after watching the comparison between the looks of the two people of the same age in different eras, social media went gaga. Some started inquiring about the Fighter actor. After seeing how the internet was obsessed with Hrithik and how well he maintained himself at that age, his fans were proud. A user stated, “Love that Hrithik Roshan is the ideal 50-year old for the world” while another wrote, “Our @iHrithik has gone global and I don't think they know he's Indian he's ours! Well that's Made In India for you.”

Advertisement

A third Hrithik Roshan fan quipped, “Asian. Roshan is also one of the most handsome and successful actor in India,” while a fourth stated that Hrithik Roshan is the most Handsome man in the world. Some were quick to state that the difference in the picture between the two people of the same age is because no one can look like the Krrish actor.

Hrithik Roshan makes fans proud as 51-year-old actor goes global:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ace actor is all set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. As an actor, he will be next seen in the YRF Spy Universe film, War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming action-thriller will also feature Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in key roles.

ALSO READ: War 2: YRF promises Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer is going to create ‘mayhem’ in cinemas