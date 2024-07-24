SEVENTEEN teases breathtaking cinematic experience to fans with FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR concert film; watch trailer

SEVENTEEN has unveiled a thrilling trailer for their upcoming FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR concert film, teasing fans with a glimpse of the cinematic magic to come! Starting August 21, 2024, fans around the globe can immerse themselves in the grandeur of SEVENTEEN’s Seoul World Cup Stadium concert, experiencing every electrifying moment on the big screen.

SEVENTEEN unveils trailer for FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR to cinema

On July 23, SEVENTEEN set hearts racing by unveiling the trailer for their upcoming FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR concert film, offering fans a heart-pumping glimpse into their cinematic experience. The announcement came on the heels of their July 16 global theatrical release news, with PLEDIS Entertainment confirming that the film will hit cinemas worldwide starting August 21, 2024.

Watch the trailer for SEVENTEEN FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR to cinema here:

This highly anticipated concert film will show SEVENTEEN’s electrifying performances from their 2024 Seoul World Cup Stadium concert, allowing CARATs and K-pop enthusiasts alike to relive the energy and excitement of the live show on the big screen. The trailer, featuring captivating visuals and breathtaking snippets from the concert, has already generated immense buzz among fans.

Tickets for this exclusive event have gone on sale on July 23, providing an opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in SEVENTEEN’s captivating stage presence and hit tracks. Following their successful SEVENTEEN Power of Love concert film, this new release promises to be another unforgettable cinematic journey.

More about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is making waves both on and off stage! On June 26, the group was honored as UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, a testament to their global influence and commitment to cultural exchange. They marked this milestone with a generous 1 million USD donation to UNESCO's Global Youth Grand Scheme.

On the music front, SEVENTEEN continues to shine, having just wrapped their 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING in Seoul, they’re gearing up to headline LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September. Their recent performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2024 on June 28, where they became the first K-pop act to perform, garnered rave reviews and solidified their position as global K-pop icons.

