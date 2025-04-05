Box Office: Discussing theatrical verdict of Nithiin's last 7 films, including Robinhood

Telugu actor Nithiin made headlines with his recent release, Robinhood, which hit theaters on March 28th. Co-starring Sreeleela and directed by Venky Kudumula, the film revolved around a thief disguised in a Santa Claus costume who robs the rich to help the poor. Despite a strong promotional campaign, the film exited theaters within a week, marking yet another setback in Nithiin’s recent streak. Let’s take a look at the theatrical fate of his last 7 films.

Nithiin, who made his debut in 2002 with the blockbuster Jayam, followed by the cult hit Dil directed by VV Vinayak, had a solid start. But after those early hits, he went through a phase of back-to-back flops before bouncing back with Ishq in 2012, a romantic drama co-starring Nithya Menen and directed by Vikram Kumar. However, since 2017, he seems to have hit another rough patch.

It started with LIE, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, a thriller co-starring Arjun and Megha Akash. Though ambitious, it failed to impress. Chal Mohan Ranga, written by Trivikram and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, was another romantic comedy with Megha Akash, but it didn’t click either. Srinivasa Kalyanam, a family drama with Raashi Khanna under Satish Vegesna’s direction, also failed to make a mark.

His one bright spot came with Bheeshma, a rom-com co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Venky Kudumula. It was both a critical and commercial success. However, this was followed by Check, a prison drama with Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier, which earned decent reviews but underperformed at the box office.

Next was Rang De, a romantic drama with Keerthy Suresh, which couldn’t live up to its expectations. Macherla Niyojakavargam, where Nithiin played an IAS officer alongside Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa, also flopped. Extra Ordinary Man, another collaboration with Sreeleela, was a quirky concept by Vakkantham Vamsi, but it didn’t land well.

Now, with Robinhood also underperforming, it’s clear that despite working with top heroines and directors, the missing link has been solid storytelling. Nithiin’s next, Thammudu, directed by Sriram Venu, could be a turning point. All it takes is one strong script to bring the bounce back.

