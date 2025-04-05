Song Da Eun sues online trolls, takes legal action against malicious comments and defamatory rumors linked to Burning Sun

Actress Song Da Eun, known for her role in The Handmaiden and TV show Heart Signal 2, is taking a firm stand against online defamation. On April 4, 2025, Song Da Eun publicly revealed that she had filed lawsuits against malicious commenters, posting part of the investigation notice she received as confirmation. The document shows that one of the individuals she sued has been formally notified of legal action.

In a message shared by her legal representative, the accused party attempted to settle, saying, “The accused would like to apologize and check if it’s possible to withdraw the complaint.” Song responded sternly, “Why are you creating situations where an apology is needed?” She emphasized that apologies are not enough, stating, “I don’t need an apology. I’m proceeding with more diverse charges. I’ve never been accused.”

Song Da Eun also addressed ongoing rumors that have plagued her since 2022, particularly those linking her to BTS member Jimin. “There’s a reason I haven’t posted on my feed for months,” she said. “Don’t start rumors saying I’ve become the accused. Now I’m even more eager to catch them.” The conversation shows, "Apologies are unnecessary. I am proceeding with a variety of charges. To reiterate, I have never become the accused. I didn’t say anything that wasn’t true. Keep writing! It works in my favor."

She directly refuted extreme allegations, saying, “Everything’s my fault? Burning Sun? Escort girl? Fake news? That’s not me. I’m not the accused. Don’t just see what you want to see or spread only what you want to spread.”

Additionally, she revealed screenshots of defamatory comments, including one accusing her of being a “stalker” involved in a “world superstar dating rumor.” Song warned, “This is a comment from someone who’s already been sued. If you don’t want to get sued for similar content, it’s best to stay quiet.”

With unwavering resolve, Song Da Eun continues to fight against online slander while denying all claims linking her to BTS’ Jimin.

