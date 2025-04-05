Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan finally opens up about directing superhero movie; ‘Can’t tell you how nervous…’

Fans had been eagerly waiting for updates on the highly anticipated film Krrish 4. In surprising news, Rakesh Roshan recently announced that Hrithik Roshan would be directing the superhero movie. The latter has now finally opened up about his feelings regarding the same and revealed that he was very nervous.

During the Rangotsav event in Atlanta, United States, on April 4, 2025, Hrithik Roshan talked about making his directorial debut with Krrish 4. He said, “And now I am going behind the camera again. Good luck to me.”

Expressing his feelings, the actor shared, “I can’t tell you how nervous I am.” He stated that he needed all the encouragement he could possibly get. As the audience cheered for him, Hrithik thanked them and said that he would be taking this love back with him.

Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3, the three movies in the Krrish franchise, have been directed by Rakesh Roshan. However, this time he is passing on the baton to his son.

Last month, Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to make the official announcement of Hrithik Roshan directing Krrish 4. He wrote, “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4.”

Extending his wishes, the filmmaker added, “Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!” Have a look at the post!

Aditya Chopra is producing Krrish 4. Talking about this collaboration exclusively to Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan shared, “It brings me so much joy to see someone like Adi as the producer of Krrish 4. It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director’s chair. Adi and Yash Raj Films have the knowledge, understanding, and technological might to produce this film and add great value to this project.”

As per a source close to the development, the script of the movie is locked, and pre-production work is going on in full swing. The makers aim to take the film on floors in early 2026.

