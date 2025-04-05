Will Lee Min Ho, Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more head to Cannes Film Festival? Possible Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint invite explored

With the Cannes International Film Festival approaching in about a month, attention is turning to whether Korean films will secure a spot in the lineup. Celebrating its 78th edition this year, the 2025 Cannes Film Festival will take place in the southern French city of Cannes from May 13 to May 24 (local time), with the official selection to be announced on April 10, 2025

Yeon Sang Ho's Face, Kim Mi Jo's Gyeongju Travelogue and Director Kim Byung Woo's Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint have been submitted at the film festival. The buzz is even more hyped for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint because of the blockbuster cast—Lee Min Ho, Jisoo, and Ahn Hyo Seop. Industry insiders are speculating whether the film will be invited, especially given its large-scale production and star-studded cast. If selected, it is expected to be screened in a non-competitive section such as Midnight Screening, Un Certain Regard, Director’s Fortnight, or Critics’ Week. This aligns with Cannes’ tradition of favoring art-house cinema in its competitive categories, often reserving those slots for long-time Cannes-favored directors.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is based on a popular web novel. It tells the story of Kim Dok Ja, an ordinary office worker and the only person who read a fantasy story called Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. One day, the real world suddenly turns into the world of that story. To survive, Kim Dok Ja teams up with the story’s main hero, Yoo Jung Hyeok—a strong fighter who can come back to life after dying. Together with other brave characters, they try to stop the world from being destroyed. The movie features an ensemble cast of Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Chae Soo Bin.

The movie is set to release in Korea this July and is a big-budget production, costing around 30 billion KRW. If selected and invited, it would be a big moment for Korean fantasy films at Cannes.

