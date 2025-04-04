Fashion Looks Of The Day: Sonam Kapoor, Kajol to Khushi Kapoor

2025 started with a bang in the fashion world, with back-to-back fashion events including LFW 2025, Vivienne Westwood's show at the Gateway of India, and the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. While the events have wrapped up, B-town divas didn’t break their streak of serving noteworthy fashion moments. Whether off-duty slays or event-night glam, the tinsel town queens never fail to deliver awe-inspiring looks. Today was no exception.

This Friday turned into a fabulous flair day, with Bollywood celebs stepping out in style and glamour. So, let’s take a look at the celebs who topped the best-dressed fashion chart today:

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's airport looks are a masterclass in quirky fashion, and today was no different. The Zoya Factor actress turned the airport into her personal runway, donning Masaba Gupta’s yet-to-be-launched resort wear paired with a Christian Dior bag worth around ₹3.9 lakh. The style icon wore a monochromatic three-piece brown ensemble featuring a top, midi-skirt, and jacket—acing her airport look effortlessly.

2. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was snapped in the most effortless outfit today—and still looked as gorgeous as ever. The B-town diva wore a plain white tee with blue gym leggings, serving a minimal yet chic look. She paired her gym wear with white sandals. However, the showstopper of Shraddha’s OOTD was her luxe Chanel sling bag.

3. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor seems to be back from her recent trip with rumored beau Vedang Raina, as she was papped at Jamnagar in a laid-back ensemble. Her OOTD included a white crop top and gray sweatpants, paired with black sandals. The Nadaaniyan actress nailed the Pinterest-worthy aesthetic by accessorizing with gold jewelry, narrow sunglasses, and a burgundy hobo bag.

4. Ananya Panday

The Gen-Z fashionista, who recently wowed with a vintage blue saree look for her upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2, was spotted today in an easygoing ensemble. Ananya Panday wore a beige tank top with camouflage-patterned bottoms for a relaxed loungewear vibe. She elevated her casual attire with a Chanel bag worth around ₹5.47 lakh. With a sleek updo, Panday served chillax fashion goals.

5. Kajol

Kajol stepped out looking stunning in an ivory saree today, stealing the show with her timeless charm. The Do Patti star’s saree featured floral embroidered motifs, adding a poised and elegant touch to her ensemble. She accessorized it with a three-layer pearl necklace, serving an understated yet graceful look.

6. Wamiqa Gabbi

Stepping out with vintage flair for her upcoming movie promotion, Wamiqa Gabbi wore a butterfly-print saree, nodding to her character’s name—Titli—in the rom-com. She exuded old-world charm in a white chiffon saree adorned with pink and blue butterfly prints. A matching hair scarf further elevated the outfit’s vintage appeal.

7. Alaya F

Known for her bold fashion choices, Alaya F stole the spotlight today in an all-black ensemble consisting of a black top, collared vest, and flared pants. She completed the look with chunky black boots and a matching asymmetric handbag, serving a gobsmacking dark-feminine aesthetic.

So, from Sonam Kapoor’s quirky airport look to Kajol’s ethnic flair, which celeb's outfit of the day makes it to your fashion mood board?

