SEVENTEEN brings FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR to cinemas; limited screenings to begin on August 21; know DETAILS

SEVENTEEN is set to thrill their fans, known as CARATs, with the global cinematic release of their FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR concert film. Starting August 21, 2024, fans worldwide can experience the magic of SEVENTEEN's performances on the big screen, reliving cherished moments from their 2024 Seoul World Cup Stadium concert.

SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW AGAIN in cinemas

On July 16, SEVENTEEN thrilled their fanbase, known as CARATs, with exciting news of their upcoming global theatrical release. PLEDIS Entertainment, SEVENTEEN's label, announced via X (formerly Twitter) that the SVT TOUR FOLLOW AGAIN will hit cinemas worldwide from August 21, 2024.

This special concert film promises to bring SEVENTEEN's electrifying performances from their 2024 Seoul World Cup Stadium concert to the big screen, allowing fans to relive cherished moments and create new memories. The announcement was accompanied by a video featuring members Joshua and Vernon, inviting viewers to experience the magic of SEVENTEEN's live performances in cinemas.

Tickets for the screenings will go on sale starting on July 23, offering CARATs and K-pop enthusiasts globally a chance to immerse themselves in the group's dynamic stage presence and hit songs. Previously, SEVENTEEN captivated audiences with the Seventeen Power of Love concert film in cinemas worldwide in April 2022.

More about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN, the renowned K-pop boy group formed by PLEDIS Entertainment, has been establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with. On June 26, they were appointed as UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, underscoring their commitment to global youth engagement and cultural exchange through their GoingTogether campaign. This honor was complemented by a generous donation of 1 million USD to UNESCO's Global Youth Grand Scheme.

Advertisement

Musically, SEVENTEEN is preparing for their 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING in Seoul and is set to headline LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September. They also made history on June 28 by performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2024, becoming the first K-pop act to do so. Their performance was highly praised by both attendees and critics, further cementing their status as global K-pop icons.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN, BTS record highest 1st day of sales by K-pop groups in Hanteo's history; Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN follow close