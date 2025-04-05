Did you know Kim Seon Ho improvised his comedy scene with IU’s father in episode 13 of When Life Gives You Tangerines?
Episode 13 of Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines delivered a surprising moment of comedic relief amid the serious and tear-jerking storyline. The comedic relief has since become a fan favorite. But which one? Well, there are many but a specific one caught the eye of the audience.
The scene in question features Park Chung Seob, played by Kim Seon Ho, nervously attempting to win the approval of his girlfriend Yang Geum Myeong’s father, Ywan Gwan Sik, portrayed by Park Hae Joon. What begins as a tense and awkward family encounter quickly turns into a comedy highlight, largely due to Kim Seon Ho’s unexpected performance (he tries his best to charm Gwan Sik). The scene gets even funnier because he is drunk in the scene and it is hilarious.
In a recently released behind-the-scenes commentary video, it was revealed that the entire comedic sequence was not included in the original script. Director Kim Won Suk praised Kim Seon Ho’s improvisational skills, stating, “All of it was his idea. His acting is so detailed.” IU, who plays Yang Geum Myeong, shares, “His slapstick comedy in this scene was brilliant. It’s not in the script, right?”
A particularly notable moment involves Kim Seon Ho briefly switching to his normal voice mid-line, a choice that added to the truth and humor in the performance. According to the director, even that detail was unscripted.
When Life Gives You Tangerines, this particular scene has since gone viral across social media, with viewers praising the natural chemistry and comedic timing. Despite the overall serious tone of the series, this unscripted moment has provided a memorable balance of tension and charm. Even the audience praised Kim Seon Ho’s acting, saying that ‘marriage won’t be scary if it is Park Chung Seob.’ Kim Seon Ho’s performance continues to draw acclaim for its loving and understandable nature, showcasing a different side of the actor.
