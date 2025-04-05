Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1: Hinata Gets Unwelcome Houseguest; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Yandere Dark Elf is based on Nakanosora’s manga of the same name and follows the story of Hinata Sunohara, a high school student who is transported to another world. He becomes a hero, defeats the Demon Lord, and returns to his normal life, leaving his companions behind. However, his peace is short-lived.

One month later, his dark elf party member Mariabelle suddenly appears at Hinata’s apartment, determined to marry him based on a promise he barely remembers. With classmate Sakura Mochida also dragged into the chaos, this romantic comedy begins a bizarre, reverse-isekai cohabitation with a dangerously affectionate elf.

As per the official website, Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 will be titled ‘The Girl I Met in Another World / Mini Anime Theatre Part 1.’ It will begin with Hinata preparing to return to his world after defeating the Demon Lord – until Mariabelle shouts about a marriage promise.

A month later, she follows him into modern society and pushes for an instant relationship. The episode will have two parts, the second being a chibi-style Mini Anime Theatre, featuring Mariabelle and others working in an office, hosting a radio show, and navigating a bizarre zombie apocalypse scenario.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 will be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 1:05 am JST, according to the official anime website. Due to time zone differences and simulcast schedules, many international viewers can watch the upcoming episode on April 6, 2025.

In Japan, it will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, DMM TV and AT-X, with the latter two airing a partially uncensored version. Japanese fans can also stream it on platforms like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA. Internationally, Yandere Dark Elf Episode 1 is available on HIDIVE in several regions and on Animation Digital Network in France and Germany.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

