Russell Brand Confronts UK Assault Charges; Calls Legal System 'Weapon' As He Gets Summoned to Court

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and rape.

Russell Brand has spoken out regarding a string of criminal charges against him, including s*xual assault and r*pe, by London’s Metropolitan Police. He is relieved that he will soon be able to respond to them in court.

Brand, who has been charged several times with acts of s*xual impropriety, posted a social media video on Friday in protest of his charges and the legal system. He posted a video on X explaining his concerns about the legal system in the UK.

He confessed to being a "drug addict, sex addict and an imbecile" in his youth but stressed that he "was never a rapist," adding, "I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

Brand was charged by UK authorities with a single charge of rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and two offenses of sexual assault. The charges concern four different women and range back to activity alleged to have taken place between 1999 and 2005.

Conceding a dysfunctional past of drug abuse and irresponsible conduct, Brand insisted he never committed acts against the will of others. He presented the accusations in his most recent statement as part of an ongoing problem with society.

He claimed that the judicial system is increasingly being used as a weapon. "We’re very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people," Brand said.

Although he was severe in his condemnation of the authorities, he insisted that he was ready to join the legal process and expressed his hope to be able to defend himself. He added, "I’m now gonna have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I’m incredibly grateful for that. In the meantime, you lot stay free."

Westminster Magistrates’ Court has summoned Russell Brand on May 2, 2025.

