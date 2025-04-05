One Piece Episode 1124: Kizaru Launches Attack On Egghead As Saturn Appears; Release Date And Time, Where To Watch, More

The long hiatus for the One Piece anime has finally come to an end, with Episodes 1123 and 1124 airing back-to-back this weekend. With one of the episodes releasing today (April 5, 2025), fans must be wondering when and where they can catch the next one as well.

Keep reading to find out more about the release date, where to watch it, and the expected plot for One Piece Episode 1124.

What to expect in One Piece Episode 1124?

One Piece Episode 1124 is titled ‘Complete Siege! Escape Egghead!’. Episode 1123 will be reintroducing the conflict at Egghead Island, and this episode will continue it. Based on the latest anime trailer, Kizaru will likely initiate combat – albeit reluctantly – targeting the island directly.

He will first face off against Sentomaru. Luffy is expected to respond to this battle almost immediately, leading to their first major clash. As Kizaru’s assault escalates, Marine forces under his command are expected to land on the island in full, forcing the rest of the Straw Hat crew into the confrontation.

With the Straw Hats defending Vegapunk and the island’s civilians, the scale of the conflict will grow rapidly. Meanwhile, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s involvement on Egghead will begin to come into sharper focus. While earlier interactions hinted that his involvement is tied to Vegapunk, One Piece Episode 1124 may reveal hints of a larger, more hidden agenda.

The episode may close with a scene centered on the Elder, suggesting that his presence is connected to a deeper objective beyond simply overseeing Vegapunk’s death or commanding the Marines.

One Piece Episode 1124: Release date and where to watch

After a six-month-long break, One Piece Episode 1124 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST on Fuji TV. This marks the second installment of the latter half of the Egghead Arc and the first episode to be broadcast in its regular timeslot, following the special Saturday airing of Episode 1123.

In Japan, fans can watch the episode on various streaming platforms, including FOD, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, Hulu, ABEMA, and Lemino. International viewers will be able to stream One Piece Episode 1124 on Crunchyroll or Netflix after it airs in Japan. While Netflix is currently offering the Egghead Arc, it remains uncertain whether the platform will continue to release new episodes once the arc concludes.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

