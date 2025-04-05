Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan admits he didn’t talk to the Sikandar star for 6 months; says he scolded him the most

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. He has a huge fan following not only in India but worldwide. Recently his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan admitted that he didn’t speak to the Sikandar actor for six months. He also confessed that Salman was the one he ended up scolding the most among his children.

In a recent conversation with Magic Moments, Salim Khan opened up about a difficult phase in his relationship with his son, Salman Khan. He admitted that there was a time when he didn’t speak to him for six months. He added that whenever the superstar did something he didn’t like or felt he did something wrong, he would stop talking to him.

The veteran screenwriter shared that during those times, Salman Khan would quietly avoid him, sometimes sneaking out of the house without interaction. Eventually, he would return and admit his mistake and ask for forgiveness. Reflecting on personal growth, Salim pointed out that success often shifts one’s focus entirely to their craft, causing them to lose sight of emotional and personal development.

Salim Khan also reflected on his parenting style, admitting that while he scolded all his children, the Tiger 3 actor faced the brunt of it since he was the eldest. He revealed that Salman once pointed out their similarities in behavior, to which Salim replied that it wasn’t something he was proud to share.

Recalling his own childhood, he mentioned how the mere sound of his father’s footsteps would instill fear in him. He shared that he consciously tried to avoid repeating with his own children. Instead, he always aimed to build a bond rooted in friendship with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which hit the theaters on March 30, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid, opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Sikandar is jointly produced by Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Alongside the lead pair, the film also stars Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and veteran actor Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film blends high-stakes drama with adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

