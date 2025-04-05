The Fantastic Four: First Steps Director On Possibilities of Another Superhero Making Cameo in His Film; ‘There Are….’

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going to be one movie that might change the long-running, not-so-high course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the audience is eager to witness new faces in action, the outing’s director recently shed light on coming across any cameos in the movie or having an Easter egg.

Talking to Empire Magazine, Matt Shakman stated that all he dreamt of for the movie was to have a “grounded version of space as possible. So, no wormholes.”

He then went on to add that the technology shown in the film happens to be very much retro-futuristic; however, it also showcases booster rockets and more.

Calling the highly anticipated film “a combination of Marvel and Apollo 11,” Shakman added that he wanted to come up with an outcome that felt like it had been made in the 1960s, “the way Stanley Kubrick would have made it. Within reason.”

He then went on to state that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has its own universe.

“Which is wonderful and liberating. There’s really no [other] superheroes. There are no Easter eggs. There’s no running into Iron Man or whatever. They’re it, in this universe.”

Talking about the movie further, the filmmaker stated that he likes the way the Marvel Universe is interconnected; however, he loved the way he got a chance to do something new and different.

Adding that the superhero family would meet the already existing characters from the MCU eventually. Matt Shakman reiterated that for this particular outing, it is all original, which is our “own little corner.”

While filming the movie, Matt Shakman used old lenses, taking an approach to filmmaking that feels more of the time, while also opting for CGI.

The film in discussion will bring forth many big names, including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

The movie will be released on July 25, 2025.

