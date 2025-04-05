Is Hrithik Roshan heading to Hollywood? His recent statement about a big filmmaker suggest

Hrithik Roshan has been in the headlines ever since his dad, Rakesh Roshan, announced that he would be wearing the director’s hat for Krrish 4. So, apart from the excitement of War 2, fans now have yet another reason to rejoice. And if this was not enough, then the Greek god of Bollywood’s latest desire will surely leave you jumping with joy. The actor wishes to work with Hollywood’s ace director Christopher Nolan and we cannot help but manifest this dream to turn into reality.

Advertisement

During his USA tour in Atlanta to mark the actor’s 25 years as a part of the Indian Entertainment Industry, Hrithik Roshan expressed his desire to work with British-American director Christopher Nolan. Terming the Academy Award-winning director as 'one of his favorites, Hrithik shared his admiration for Christopher Nolan's work. Celebrated for his films like Memento (2000), The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), and his most recent work, Oppenheimer (2023), which won the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture.

Talking about the list of his dream directors he would like to work with, Hrithik first took his dad Rakesh Roshan’s name and quipped that this dream happened right in the beginning. For the unversed, the director of his debut film was Rakesh himself. He further added, "Now, I'd actually like to work with Christopher Nolan. He is one of my favorite directors."

Hrithik's answer was met with a lot of cheers from the audience in Atlanta. The Indian superstar, who is renowned overseas for his films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and War, to name a few, embarked on a USA tour after nearly two decades. The tour witnessed an audience of nearly 5000 in its very first location - Atlanta.

Advertisement

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Yash Raj Film's War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film is set to release on August 14th, 2025. The actor recently revealed that they are left to shoot a song for the film wherein he will have a dance face-off with the RRR actor. Apart from this, Hrithik will also begin work as an actor and director for Krrish 4.

ALSO READ: War 2: Hrithik Roshan is ‘proud’ of spy film, promises it will be ‘bigger and better’ than first part; calls Jr NTR his ‘favorite co-star’