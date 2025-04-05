BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and GOT7's Yugyeom meet for dinner; fans rave about their 97-liner friendship

Jungkook (BTS) allegedly went out to eat with his fellow 97-liners — Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO), Mingyu (SEVENTEEN), and Yugyeom (GOT7)—and naturally, fans couldn’t get enough. The K-pop artists, all born in 1997, have long been admired for their close-knit friendship, and even a simple dinner outing is enough to set social media abuzz.

The gathering, though not officially confirmed, quickly made headlines after a blogger claimed to have seen the four idols dining together. The blogger described the vibe as friendly and laid-back, sharing that they had told Jungkook they’d been listening to his solo track “Seven” every day. Jungkook allegedly responded with a grateful, “Ah, really? Thank you~”

According to the same blog post, the fan even began singing a little, and Jungkook hummed along mid-conversation — a small, heartwarming moment that fans instantly latched onto. The post ended with the sweet comment, “Jungkook is a sweet boy, hehe.”

Fans were quick to praise the enduring friendship among the 97-liners. Online communities highlighted how rare and refreshing it is to see idols from different groups maintain such a genuine bond over the years. Many expressed appreciation for how supportive and grounded their dynamic seems, both on and off the stage. One fan shared, “Miss you, Jungkook,” while another praised the 97-liner bond. Others added, “Jungkook is so sweet,” and “I love his friendship with the 97-liners.”

Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military, with a scheduled discharge in June 2025, alongside BTS member Jimin. Though he's temporarily away from the public eye, stories like this continue to remind fans of his warm and humble personality.

Whether it was a recent meet-up or a past moment being shared, one thing is clear: the 97-liners' friendship continues to capture hearts — and headlines. Well, this isn’t the first time the 97-liners have met up—they’ve gone out to eat together on several occasions before.

