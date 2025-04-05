Kim Bo Ra pens nostalgic post reflecting on her first encounter with Kim Sae Ron amid Kim Soo Hyun’s dating scandal

Kim Sae Ron left her friends and family on 16 February 2025. Among those mourning her deeply is actress Kim Bo Ra, who recently shared a heartfelt letter on social media that touched many. Her message, posted on 5 April 2025, offered an intimate glimpse into their long-standing friendship and the pain of losing someone far too soon.

Not just a written tribute, Kim Bo Ra also posted a short video reel in her Instagram Story — a nostalgic glimpse into their youth.

“We first met at an audition — you were just 11, and I was 16,” Kim Bo Ra began. “You were full of curiosity, talking non-stop beside me like we’d known each other forever.”

From their teenage years into adulthood, the two remained close. “Suddenly, you were the one pulling up in a car to pick me up,” she reminisced. “You always loved letters. I used to send them often — not just on your birthday. Looking back, even my old photo albums show how much I cared.”

Calling Kim Sae Ron by her nickname, she added tenderly, “Joron-ah, you were the youngest and hated the cold. And of all days, it had to rain again. Don’t slip, silly. Just take this letter.”

The video showed the two during their younger days — matching hair, warm smiles, and a closeness only time can build. She ended her message with a line full of quiet affection: “You barely ate when you were busy… Now, please eat properly before you say anything.”

Kim Sae Ron was 24 years old when she was tragically found deceased in her apartment. Reports suggest she had been struggling with personal hardships. Allegations had surfaced regarding a past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun, who is significantly older. His agency has denied these claims, stating their relationship began when she was an adult.

The young actress had also been dealing with financial strain, reportedly owing 700 million KRW to her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

Despite the controversies, Kim Sae Ron is remembered by many—not for the headlines, but for the warmth, talent, and spirit she brought into the lives of those around her.



