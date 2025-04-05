Good Bad Ugly: Release date, plot, certification, cast and all about Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan starrer
Here’s everything you need to know about Good Bad Ugly before it releases in theaters this month.
Ajith Kumar's upcoming mass entertainer, Good Bad Ugly, is all set for its theatrical release next week. The movie has been grabbing considerable attention from fans for a long time. If you’re eager to watch the Adhik Ravichandran directorial on the big screens, scroll down to know all the details about the actioner!
Good Bad Ugly release date and star cast
Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly will be released theatrically on April 10, 2025. The movie will present the senior Tamil actor in a massy avatar, something that he hasn’t pulled off for a long time now.
The film is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, who has proclaimed himself to be a fanboy of AK. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.
Coming to the star cast, Good Bad Ugly includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Redin Kingsley, Jackie Shroff, Raghu Ram, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tinnu Anand, Sayaji Shinde, Shine Tom Chacko, Karthikeya Dev and others.
Good Bad Ugly runtime and certification
Good Bad Ugly has received a U/A certification from the CBFC, according to the latest reports. Speaking about its runtime, the action-packed thriller is locked and loaded for a duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes.
Good Bad Ugly trailer and plot
Well, based on the trailer of the film Good Bad Ugly, it is a true-blue entertainer wherein Ajith Kumar is the protagonist named AK. He is a man with a dark past of criminal records, for which he has faced imprisonment.
However, after he gets acquitted, exits the jail and attempts to start over a new life, AK’s son faces challenges and hurdles, leading the protagonist to pay heed to the temptations of his dark life and go guns blazing once again.
