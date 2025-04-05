Is Channing Tatum Playing Another Character in Avengers Doomsday Instead of Gambit? Here’s What We Know

Channing Tatum is making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the actor recently opened up about how his casting might not exactly point towards his mutant role from Deadpool & Wolverine.

During the recently held long announcement of big names joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, the crowd went haywire as they saw Channing Tatum’s chair among the many.

Well, that does not mean he is coming back as the Gambit for a multiversal crossover. At least as per Channing Tatum.

Playing coy, as any actor associated with Marvel Studios would do, the Magic Mike star stated, "It was just my name; it wasn't exactly Gambit... I've only been guaranteed, so far, a chair to watch the movie in."

It was in the 2024 movie that Channing Tatum got the chance to play his most favorite comic book character. For those who are not aware, the actor had been waiting to play Gambit for years, a role he was once promised under the Fox label.

It all became possible for Channing Tatum only because of Ryan Reynolds, who brought along a grand ensemble from Elektra, Blade, and other superheroes. However, following the stint, many die-hard fans speculated that Tatum’s time on screen would be like John Krasinski playing Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, only for one outing.

In the Fox film, Channing Tatum was supposed to be seen alongside Lizzy Caplan. The movie was going to be a screwball romantic comedy.

Talking about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie, a long list of actors was announced recently.

With the entire team of Fantastic Four, which includes Pedro Pascal, Venessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the movie will even welcome the OG X-Men, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden.

Besides them, get ready to welcome Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Danny Ramirez, Simu Liu, and Anthony Mackie, all set to face the next big bad, Robert Downey Jr.’s Dr. Doom.

