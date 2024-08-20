Shin Min Ah proposes fake marriage to Kim Young Dae for monetary benefits in highlight video of rom-com No Gain No Love; Watch

Ahead of its premiere, tvN’s upcoming drama No Gain No Love has unveiled a teaser video, providing a sneak peek into its storyline! Written by Kim Hye Young, the creator of Her Private Life, No Gain No Love is a romantic comedy that follows Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah), a woman who pretends to be married to avoid personal losses, and Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae), a man who becomes her fake husband to avoid causing trouble.

The teaser starts with Son Hae Young, who, after breaking up with her boyfriend, tries to recover the congratulatory money she gave him for his wedding. However, her ex insists he will only return the money once she gets married.

Another scene reveals that Hae Young’s company favors employees who are married, pregnant, or have children, as this supports their business model of generating revenue from private education expenses. Additionally, the company forms a new task force under the CEO’s direct control—a group no unmarried woman has ever been part of.

To address these challenges, Hae Young decides to marry to secure a promotion, recover her congratulatory money, and gain company benefits. She turns to Kim Ji Wook, a grumpy part-time convenience store worker, and proposes a fake marriage.

As the teaser continues, the fake couple’s relationship appears to deepen, with scenes of them enjoying a beachside date together. Viewers are left wondering if their pretend romance might turn into something genuine. Watch the teaser below-

Advertisement

No Gain No Love will also have a spin-off starring Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun, titled Spice Up Our Love. This romance fantasy drama follows Nam Ja Yeon (Han Ji Hyun), an R-rated romance web novelist who unexpectedly transforms into Seo Yeon Seo, the female protagonist of her own novel. She finds herself caught up in a whirlwind romance with the novel’s male lead, Kang Ha Joon (Lee Sang Yi).

Spice Up Our Love (originally titled The CEO’s Meal Plan in Korean) is the web novel featured in the original series No Gain No Love. In the spin-off, the narrative unfolds primarily within the world of this web novel, becoming the central setting and plot driver. No Gain No Love is set to premiere on August 26 at 8:50 PM KST. The TVING original series Spice Up Our Love will be released in the second half of 2024.

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love first stills: Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun's lives get entangled; PICS