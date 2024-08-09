No Gain No Love: Kim Young Dae undergoes BIG makeover to become Shin Min Ah’s fake husband in new show stills; Check

Kim Young Dae has shared his insights into his role in tvN’s upcoming drama No Gain No Love. This romantic comedy centers on Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah), who pretends to be married to secure a work promotion. Kim Young Dae will play Kim Ji Wook, the man who agrees to be her fake husband. The series has also shared new stills for Kim Young Dae’s character.

Kim Ji Wook, a part-timer working night shifts at a local convenience store, is a kind-hearted individual who always steps up to help those in need. Initially, he hides his good looks behind thick-framed glasses and a shaggy hairstyle. However, he undergoes a makeover to adopt a cleaner, more polished appearance for his role as Son Hae Young’s fake husband. The newly released stills captures his transformation from his part-time worker look to his new, refined style.

When asked why he chose to star in No Gain No Love, Kim Young Dae said he was drawn to the drama’s portrayal of different aspects of reality in engaging and entertaining ways. He finds it exciting how the various characters become intertwined and how the diverse incidents that arise from these connections add to the show’s charm.

The actor also shared his admiration for his character, Ji Wook. He described Ji Wook as a rational individual who prioritizes not inconveniencing or harming others. While he’s skilled at quickly assessing cost-benefit solutions for situations, he would prefer to take a loss rather than cause even the slightest harm to someone else, which Young Dae finds truly admirable.

The production team of No Gain No Love highlighted Kim Young Dae’s impressive performance in a role quite different from his previous characters. They noted his portrayal as highly realistic and encouraged viewers to anticipate seeing a fresh side of the actor. They urged audiences to closely observe Kim Young Dae’s unique interpretation of Kim Ji Wook in No Gain No Love.

Alongside Kim Young Dae, Shin Min Ah will play Son Hae Young, a character who detests losing money under any circumstances. With her sharp calculation skills, Hae Young evaluates profit and loss in all areas of her life, from studies and relationships to work. Facing the threat of missing out on a promotion, she decides to plan a fake marriage to secure her position.

