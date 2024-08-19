Shin Min Ah says 'wasn't difficult' to use profanities for No Gain No Love role with Kim Young Dae

Shin Min Ah is returning to her rom-com avatar with upcoming drama No Gain No Love, co-starring Kim Young Dae. In a recent interview ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, the actress dished on her lead role in the drama. In particular, she talked about how her character uses curse words, which she thought would be difficult to portray on screen. But eventually, it was easy and rather added more layers to her role.

On August 19, Korean media outlet Newsis published Shin Min Ah’s interview from No Gain No Love’s online production conference. The actress dished on her lead role Son Hae Young, a calculated character who hates losing money and with her own rules she boldly walks toward her goal.

She revealed that Son Hae Young’s lines are refreshing and she often uses profanity. However, initially, the actress thought it would be difficult since in her real life, she rarely uses curse words.

So, Shin Min Ah thought about how to make to portray the character realistically while keeping the fun. She said that she used her expressions and profanity to deliver the lines in a comedic way and ultimately it wasn’t as difficult as she thought.

Shin Min Ah further said that Son Hae Young is a character who often appears in our real lives. So, she hopes that viewers will be able to relate to her decisions and emotions through her portrayal.

On the other hand, Kim Young Dae who is co-starring with Shin Min Ah in this drama praised the actress’ skills saying that it was an honor for him to finally be able to work with her.

No Gain No Love is an upcoming rom-com drama that depicts the story of a woman named Son Hae Young who fakes her marriage to receive congratulatory money from her workplace. Shin Min Ah stars as Son Hae Young, while Kim Young Dae takes on the role of her fake fiance Kim Ji Wook.

Apart from them, the series will also star Lee Sang Yi as a third-generation chaebol Bok Gyu Hyun, while actress Han Ji Hyun plays a 19+ place web novel writer Nam Ja Yeon.

No Gain No Love is now set to premiere on August 26 at 8:50 PM KST on tvN.

