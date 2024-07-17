No Gain No Love first stills: Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun's lives get entangled; PICS

No Gain No Love has released new stills featuring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, and Han Ji Hyun, the lead cast, offering a glimpse into their upcoming dynamics.

The series revolves around Son Hae Young (played by Shin Min Ah), a woman who stages a fake wedding to avoid losses, and Kim Ji Wook (played by Kim Young Dae), who agrees to be her fake groom to help her.

No Gain No Love shares first stills

Shin Min Ah takes on the role of Son Hae Young, a woman who meticulously calculates profit and loss in both life and love. Faced with the threat of missing out on a promotion, she devises a plan to stage a fake wedding.

Renowned for her unforgettable performances in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Our Blues, Shin Min Ah brings her signature charm to the character of Hae Young while also introducing a bold new dimension. A newly released still captures her in a contemplative moment, hinting at her character's strategic plotting and leaving viewers curious about the unfolding storyline.

Kim Young Dae takes on the role of Kim Ji Wook, a dedicated night-shift convenience store worker celebrated as a local hero. Known for his empathy and exemplary work ethic, Ji Wook finds himself unexpectedly propositioned by Hae Young to be her fake groom, setting a new course in his life. A newly released still portrays him in a moment of focused observation, sparking curiosity among viewers about the chemistry between Ji Wook and Hae Young.

Advertisement

Lee Sang Yi, recognized for his roles in My Demon and Bloodhounds, portrays Bok Kyu Hyun, a third-generation chaebol CEO who dismisses the idea of true love. As the head of Honeybee Education, where Hae Young is employed, he secretly engages as a commenter on Nam Ja Yeon's web novel using a pseudonym. Their online connection leads to a surprising real-life encounter. In a still from the series, he sits in his office, wearing a serious expression.

Han Ji Hyun, previously seen alongside Kim Young Dae as siblings in the Penthouse series takes on the role of Nam Ja Yeon, a renowned web novel writer known as Yeon Bora. She finds herself caught in a complex relationship with her boss, Bok Kyu Hyun, all while living with Hae Young. Han Ji Hyun's stills capture her infectious smile, bringing vibrant energy and charm to her character.

Check out the first stills below-

Advertisement

No Gain No Love confirms premiere date

No Gain No Love, a tvN and TVING original drama, has officially announced its premiere date for August 26, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) along with the release of new promotional stills. The series is also said to be globally available on Prime Video. No Gain No Love is penned by writer Kim Hye Young, known for her work on Her Private Life.

On July 10, tvN unveiled a video montage showcasing their 2024 drama lineup, offering a sneak peek at their upcoming series No Gain No Love. The teaser image captured Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae in a staged wedding scene, hinting at the drama's storyline.

The series will consist of 12 episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday. A spin-off is also in the works as a TVING original.

ALSO READ: Happy Shin Min Ah day: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Our Blues, more; 5 slice of life roles that actress aced