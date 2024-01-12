Single’s Inferno 2 star Dex reportedly in talks to star as the main lead in upcoming horror thriller series Tarot

Dex, who gained fame from his appearance in Single's Inferno season 2, is expanding his acting career by taking on new roles in dramas. According to OSEN's report on January 12, Dex has just been cast as the male lead in the U+ Mobile TV series Tarot. This exciting opportunity comes as his second drama project, alongside his ongoing filming for I Shopping.

Dex transiting into an actor after achieving success with dating reality show Single’s Inferno

As reported, Dex is being offered the lead role in U+ Mobile TV’s original series Tarot. To this news, a representative from Dex's management responded, stating, "Dex is actively considering the opportunity to take on the lead role in the drama Tarot."

An official source has also confirmed that Dex is receiving offers for diverse works, spanning genres such as dramas and movies. With his earnest foray into acting, there is keen anticipation to witness the charm that 'actor Dex' will bring to the screen.

Tarot is a mystery drama that revolves around seven thrilling storylines. The narrative unfolds as the main characters receive distinct tarot cards, setting the stage for intrigue and suspense. U+Mobile TV has previously produced well-received works like Hi Cookie and It's Night, available on Netflix. Anticipation is high for their upcoming release, Branding Personality Manual, scheduled for February.

More about Dex

DEX, also known as Kim Jin Young, is a popular YouTuber and streamer from South Korea. He used to be a UDT member before gaining fame in the entertainment industry. He has appeared on various online and TV platforms, such as YouTube's Fake Men 2, Wave's Bloody Game, Netflix's Single’s Inferno season 2, MBC's Around the World While I Was Born, and JTBC's The Smiling Boss. DEX's influence even reached MBC Every1's I'm Angry Now, and he was chosen as one of the panelists for Single’s Inferno season 3.

His talent and hard work paid off when he received the Rookie Male Entertainer Award at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards earlier this year. To top it all off, DEX ended the year on a high note by winning the MC and Rookie of the Year awards at the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards, solidifying his position as one of the industry's rising stars.

He's been exploring new avenues by trying his hand at acting, particularly in the gripping drama I Shopping, which is based on a webtoon. This intense thriller follows the journey of abandoned children seeking survival and revenge against their adoptive parents, with the original story serialized on Kakao Webtoon. It's been reported that Dex is currently busy filming for this project all across the country.

