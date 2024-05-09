Trigger Warning: The article contains references to violence and abuse.

News broke out of a violent shooting outside Drake’s mansion in Toronto that left a security guard severely injured on May 7, Tuesday. Toronto Police Service reached the location and investigations are still in the early stages. Inspector Paul Krawczyk briefed the media outside the rapper’s home on the situation.

The security personnel was immediately rushed to the hospital. Toronto police retrieved CCTV footage of the shooting that occurred in front of the mansion’s gate. They released vague details about a group of individuals gun-firing from a car but an identification is still due.

Shooting outside Drake’s home leaves security guard injured

On Tuesday, May 7, the peace around the 37-year-old rapper's residence was disrupted after a group of individuals fired shots in front of his Toronto mansion's gate. The incident left one of his security guards injured in the process. Inspector Paul Krawczyk told the media, "He was standing outside of the gate in front of the residence when the shooting occurred," per a livestream by CBC. According to the inspector's statement, the victim was in a "serious condition."

As per a video obtained by the police, multiple individuals were captured shooting at Drake’s residence from a car but did not disclose specific details about the vehicle. They also could not confirm whether Drake was home when the incident occurred but the police are in contact with his team for cooperation, per CNN-News 18.

Officer Krawczyk refused to comment if the incident was related to Drake’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, stating the investigation was still in “early” stages. Thus, a motive for the violence has not been established yet.

Furthermore, the authorities addressed that they were not going to treat the case any differently than other cases, despite it being more “high-profile.” Krawczyk urged any possible witnesses to come forward during the media briefing in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s escalating war of words

The incident occurred at a time when Drake was already making waves in the news for his brutal rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. The rappers have been exchanging diss tracks bearing serious allegations about each other, back and forth since the past few weeks.

Though the police did not comment if the shooting incident was linked to the rappers’ feud, the speculation actively lingers behind the scenes.

In Kendrick Lamar’s April 30 diss track, the rapper blatantly threatened Drake for dragging his family into the feud. The song’s lyrics stated, “Talk about me and my family, crodie? Someone gon' bleed in your family, crodie.” However, a direct connection with the American rapper is not established, so it is only fair to leave him out of the conversation at the moment. But all eyes will be on K-Dot as he plans his next move in the battle of disses.

The latest diss track, The Heart Part 6 was recently released by Drake on May, 6, Monday. It circles back to the rapper alleging Lamar’s wife, Whitney Alford had a secret affair with his general manager Drake Free, who also fathered Lamar’s son.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

