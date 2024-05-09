Aly Goni is undoubtedly an avid cricket fan. The Bigg Boss 14 fame is caught in the IPL fever and how! He is not missing a single IPL match and besides, he actively shares his thoughts on the matches on social media. Now, when Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Lucknow Super Giants, Aly Goni was left baffled. Abhishek Sharma's and Travis Head's batting left him spellbound. Let's see what he has to say about them.

Aly Goni reacts to Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's batting

As soon as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's partnership fetched them a century, Aly Goni posted a photo of his television screen and wrote, “It’s always a treat to watch these two batting.” The two had more in store They chased down 166 in a mere 58 balls. Head scored 89, not out of 30, and Abhishek 75, not out of 28.

Posting another video of the cricketers on the field, the Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote, "What kind of batting is this?" In the video, he can also be heard saying, "Bhai, ye kya ho raha hain? Ye kya ho raha hain? Aadhe ghante main inhone inning khatam kar diye (What is happening? They finished off the innings in 30 minutes)." The disbelief in his voice can be evident in the clip.

Check out Aly Goni's posts below:

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma broke a bunch of records at last night's match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was the highest-ever ten-over score in men's T20 cricket.

Talking about last night's match, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and chose to bat. They scored 165 out of 4 wickets.

Meanwhile, talking about Aly Goni''s passion for cricket, he is a huge supporter of the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. Ahead of the IPL opening, he penned a post giving a tribute to the legendary cricketer.

On the work front, he has several hit shows to his credit, including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, among others

