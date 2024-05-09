Dare To Love Me starring Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young: Know release date, where to watch, time, plot, cast, and more

Dare To Love Me is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama telling a heartfelt and delightful love story between a noble scholar of the 21st century and a woman who is utterly unsatisfied with the harsh realities of life.

Release Date and Time of Dare To Love Me

Dare To Love Me is set to premiere on May 13, 2024, at 10:10 PM KST (6:40 PM IST).

Where to Watch Dare To Love Me

Dare To Love Me is scheduled to premiere on KBS2 in South Korea and will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday. Dare To Love Me will also be available for streaming on Netflix.

Dare To Love Me’s Genre

Romantic Comedy

The Plot

Dare to Love Me is based on a popular webtoon of the same name by Sun Woo following the sweet love story that blooms between Shin Yoon Bok, a man of ideals and great values, and his art teacher Kim Hong Do, a woman who is tired of life’s unfairness but still maintains a happy demeanor.

Kim Hong Do and Shin Yoon Bok cross paths as a student and a teacher but the terms of their connection change soon. Kim Hong Do unknowingly develops a crush on Shin Yoon Bok, who is sweet and caring towards her due to his gentlemanly manners. Sadly, he rejects her confession, but being as she is, Kim Hong Do remains strong in her stance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Dare To Love Me promises an amusing and touching love story between two contrasting characters Kim Hong Do and Shin Yoon Bok with the twist of tradition and family pressure, life’s uncertainty, and more.

The leads of Dare To Love Me

The lead cast of Dare To Love Me challenges its audiences to fall in love with them, and you will.

Taking the male lead’s role is the K-pop idol and actor Kim Myung Soo of the boy group INFINITE. Kim Myung Soo will portray the 21st-century scholar who stringently believes in Confucian values, Shin Yoon Bok. He belongs to a generational noble family who are head of Seongsan Village.

Kim Myung Soo’s Shin Yoon Bok is a handsome man who follows the values of benevolence, harmony, wisdom, and civility. He is handsome and a master of martial arts and literary skills. He might give off the sense of a traditional scholar of the Joseon period in his hanbok, but he is well-informed in MZ (millennial and generation Z) culture.

Meanwhile, filling the shoes of the female lead is Lee Yoo Young as Kim Hong Do, who is a fun and cheerful woman with a straightforward personality. She is continuously ignored by her colleagues nevertheless she remains happy in the toughest of times. She dreams of becoming a designer for a luxury fashion brand in the cut-throat world of fashion.

Kim Hong Do is lively and reckless at times in contrast to Shin Yoon Bok who is obsessed with age-old traditions and rules. She harbors a one-sided crush on Shin Yoon Bok, who rejects her but she still remains firm and does not give up while asking her former student to dare to love her.

Supporting Cast

Dare To Love Me brings Bae Jong Ok as the CEO of a luxury fashion brand, Jang Camillie. Sunwoo Jae Duk will transform into Shin Yoon Bok’s grandfather and head of the village, Shin Soo Geun.

Meanwhile, Park Eun Suk will play the mysterious Lee Joon Ho. He owns a high-end Korean restaurant named Seongsankwan. Viewers will also get to see Joe In as Shin Yi Bok, whose influence in Shin Yoon Bok’s life can cause big disruptions.

Advertisement

Dare To Love Me promises a cute and amusing love story between Shin Yoon Bok and Kim Hong Do who will become the epitome of opposites attract. So, mark your calendars and get ready to catch the drama soon.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat