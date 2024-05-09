Andrew Schulz Reveals Why Dana White Called Netflix ‘Liberal F**ks’ in Opening Joke at Tom Brady Roast Special

Did you catch Dana White at The Roast of Tom Brady? If not, you missed a fiery display by the UFC boss. Known for not pulling punches, Dana took the stage with some bold jabs, not just at Brady but at Netflix's culture too. In his brief moment, he didn’t shy from controversy, poking fun at Brady's running and even tossing a controversial joke about his own name, challenging the 'liberal' atmosphere.

Comedian Andrew Schulz sheds light on a pre-show chat that shaped that moment. It turns out, Dana's audacious line was more than just a spur-of-the-moment quip; it was a calculated move.

Did Dana White seek Schulz's approval?

During a recent podcast, Andrew Schulz revealed some backstage details from the infamous Netflix roast. It all started when Joe Rogan, playing the connector, texted Schulz asking if UFC President Dana White could get his number. Once connected, White was eager to get Schulz's take on his prepared material. "He runs a couple jokes by me and they're funny," Schulz recounted, indicating his initial approval of White's humor.

One of the jokes White shared was, "You've been in Boston so long, I used to think you were from there. Then I saw you run, and I was like, no, he's definitely from San Francisco." This joke about Tom Brady's agility (or lack thereof) was all in good fun. However, another joke quickly shifted the tone. Dana quipped, "My name is Dana. Is that trans enough for you liberal f**ks?" This was the line that caught Schulz off guard.

"I call him back. I go bro, I don't know if that one's going to really hit," Schulz shared, expressing his doubts about the joke’s reception. White's response? "Oh, I don't care about that, I just want them to know I don't give a f**k."

Clearly, White was less interested in laughs and more in making a statement, undeterred by the potential backlash. This interaction highlights not just the content of the jokes but also the defiant attitude White brought to the roast, ensuring his message was loud and clear.

What do you think? Should comedy push the boundaries of political correctness, or is there a line that shouldn't be crossed, even in jest?

