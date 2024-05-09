The Woman Who Plays teaser: Uhm Tae Goo as former gangster and Han Sun Hwa as YouTuber promise interesting chemistry

The Woman Who Plays is all set to release on June 12. Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa take on the main roles in the much-awaited drama. Uhm Tae Goo is known for his roles in Save Me Season 2 and Hometown. Han Sun Hwa has appeared in dramas like Work Later, Drink Now and Backstreet Rookie. Here is a look at the first teaser.

The Woman Who Plays teaser 1 featuring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa

On May 9, JTBC unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming romance comedy The Woman Who Plays. The teaser features Uhm Tae Goo who plays a former gangster turned CEO and Han Sun Hwa who is a YouTuber. In the video, Uhm Tae Goo nervously confesses his feelings for Han Sun Hwa. His character has a surprisingly cute and adorable charm despite his dark past. She hears his confession and considers whether to go ahead with it.

More about The Woman Who Plays

The project has been directed by Kim Young Hwan and Kim Woo Hyeon. Kim Young Hwan has previously worked on hits like Thirty But Seventeen and Doctor John. The Woman Who Plays is based on a webnovel by Park Soo Jung and Yool Pi. The script for the drama has been written by Na Kyeong.

The story revolves around Seo Ji Hwan who used to be a gangster but now works as a CEO. He tries to hire gangsters in his company in hopes that they will lead a clean life. Go Eun Ha is a YouTuber who makes content for children. One of her childhood memories is of a boy who used to play with her. He was the only kid who used to interact with her. One day, while working part-time, she comes across Seo Ji Hwan who seems to already know her.

Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa and Kwon Yool take on the main roles in the drama.

