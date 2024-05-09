Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok top May drama actor brand reputation rankings; Park Sung Hoon follows

May drama actor brand reputation rankings have been announced. Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok and Park Sung Hoon land at the top 3 spots. Read on to know the top 30.

By Pratyusha Dash
Published on May 09, 2024  |  11:28 AM IST |  8.9K
Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Sung Hoon (Image Credits- tvN)
In the latest brand reputation rankings for drama actors, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok, and Park Sung Hoon secured the top three positions for May. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month's rankings, which were calculated based on a comprehensive analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who starred in dramas aired from April 6 to May 6.

Top 6 of May drama actor brand reputation rankings

May's rankings were thoroughly sweeped by the stars of the acclaimed drama Queen of Tears, as they clinched an impressive four out of the top five positions. Maintaining his lead, Kim Soo Hyun secured the top spot with a remarkable brand reputation index of 9,600,291. In his keyword analysis, notable phrases included Queen of Tears, Park Sung Hoon, and OST, while his top related terms encompassed handsome, take another leap, and tear up. Moreover, Kim Soo Hyun's positivity-negativity analysis unveiled an outstanding 93.82 percent positive reception.


Lovely Runner’s lead Byeon Woo Seok surged to the second spot with a notable brand reputation index of 8,080,819 for May. His co-star, Kim Hye Yoon, secured the sixth position. The ongoing K-drama has been garnering significant attention due to its captivating plot, well-developed characters, and, most importantly, heart-fluttering chemistry.

Adapted from a popular web novel and penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner unfolds as a time-slip romance drama posing the intriguing question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate idol?" Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the passing of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who finds herself traveling back in time with the chance to alter his fate.


Continuing the dominance, the next three spots in the rankings were occupied by the cast of Queen of Tears. Park Sung Hoon ascended to the third position with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,052,904, closely followed by Kim Ji Won in fourth place with brand reputation index of 4,840,840, and Lee Joo Bin securing the fifth spot with brand reputation index of 4,621,856.

 

Top 30 of May drama actor brand reputation rankings

 

  1. Kim Soo Hyun
  2. Byeon Woo Seok
  3. Park Sung Hoon
  4. Kim Ji Won
  5. Lee Joo Bin
  6. Kim Hye Yoon
  7. Lee Je Hoon
  8. Lee Joon
  9. Kwak Dong Yeon
  10. Song Geon Hee
  11. Lee Dong Hwi
  12. Im Soo Hyang
  13. Seo Eun Soo
  14. Ji Hyun Woo
  15. Lee Yoo Bi
  16. Kim Ha Neul
  17. Lee Bo Young
  18. Choi Woo Sung
  19. Yoon Hyun Soo
  20. Uhm Ki Joon
  21. Yeon Woo Jin
  22. Lee Moo Saeng
  23. Lee Chung Ah
  24. T-ara’s Ham Eun Jung
  25. Rainbow’s Oh Seung Ah
  26. Lee So Yeon
  27. Jang Seung Jo
  28. Ha Yeon Soo
  29. EXO’s Suho
  30. Jeon No Min

Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute
Latest Articles