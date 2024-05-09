Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok top May drama actor brand reputation rankings; Park Sung Hoon follows

In the latest brand reputation rankings for drama actors, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok, and Park Sung Hoon secured the top three positions for May. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month's rankings, which were calculated based on a comprehensive analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who starred in dramas aired from April 6 to May 6.

Top 6 of May drama actor brand reputation rankings

May's rankings were thoroughly sweeped by the stars of the acclaimed drama Queen of Tears, as they clinched an impressive four out of the top five positions. Maintaining his lead, Kim Soo Hyun secured the top spot with a remarkable brand reputation index of 9,600,291. In his keyword analysis, notable phrases included Queen of Tears, Park Sung Hoon, and OST, while his top related terms encompassed handsome, take another leap, and tear up. Moreover, Kim Soo Hyun's positivity-negativity analysis unveiled an outstanding 93.82 percent positive reception.

Lovely Runner's lead Byeon Woo Seok surged to the second spot with a notable brand reputation index of 8,080,819 for May. His co-star, Kim Hye Yoon, secured the sixth position. The ongoing K-drama has been garnering significant attention due to its captivating plot, well-developed characters, and, most importantly, heart-fluttering chemistry.

Adapted from a popular web novel and penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner unfolds as a time-slip romance drama posing the intriguing question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate idol?" Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a loyal fan deeply affected by the passing of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who finds herself traveling back in time with the chance to alter his fate.

Continuing the dominance, the next three spots in the rankings were occupied by the cast of Queen of Tears. Park Sung Hoon ascended to the third position with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,052,904, closely followed by Kim Ji Won in fourth place with brand reputation index of 4,840,840, and Lee Joo Bin securing the fifth spot with brand reputation index of 4,621,856.

Top 30 of May drama actor brand reputation rankings

Kim Soo Hyun Byeon Woo Seok Park Sung Hoon Kim Ji Won Lee Joo Bin Kim Hye Yoon Lee Je Hoon Lee Joon Kwak Dong Yeon Song Geon Hee Lee Dong Hwi Im Soo Hyang Seo Eun Soo Ji Hyun Woo Lee Yoo Bi Kim Ha Neul Lee Bo Young Choi Woo Sung Yoon Hyun Soo Uhm Ki Joon Yeon Woo Jin Lee Moo Saeng Lee Chung Ah T-ara’s Ham Eun Jung Rainbow’s Oh Seung Ah Lee So Yeon Jang Seung Jo Ha Yeon Soo EXO’s Suho Jeon No Min

