The 2024 version of the classic game show, Deal Or No Deal Island is only days away from wrapping up its first season. But before that happens, a new season has already been announced. NBC recently greenlit Deal Or No Deal Island for Season 2.

The revamped version of the NBC show has been raking in significant viewership since its premiere on 26 February 2024. Therefore, it was expected that host Joe Manganiello, who also serves as an executive producer, would return to kick off a new batch of contestants on their hunt for the million-dollar briefcases.

Details about Season 2 production haven't rolled out yet but NBCUniversal officials confirmed that Deal Or No Deal Island will be back with another season to "test the contestants and the Banker's limits." Corie Henson, exec Vice President of unscripted content at NBC said, "With expert gameplay, adventure, and a new layer of strategy, the reimagined 'Deal or No Deal Island' had fans on the edge of their seats, just like the original." She also thanked host Manganiello as the biggest gamer of all and the crew.

2024’s Deal Or No Deal is adapted from the original 2005 American version of the game show that Howie Mandel hosted. The latest version presents new twists where 13 contestants travel to a banker’s private island and participate in challenges, garnering a viewership of 5.8 million on all platforms. It is also the top-running NBC unscripted show on Peacock.

The players have to find $200 million worth of Deal Or No Deal briefcases hidden around the island, with one contestant facing the banker for a successful deal. The contestant who finds the most valuable briefcase will have the power to choose another player who shall face the banker. Anyone who fails to make a worthy deal will be eliminated. Overall, the earnings are collected in a designated pot that the winner shall take home after the season finale.

Production company Endemol Shine North America’s CEO, Sharon Levy also said in a statement, “It was incredible to see how audiences immediately took to the new format of ‘Deal or No Deal Island,’ welcoming Joe Manganiello and the Banker’s guests into their homes and bringing new life to the iconic IP.” The official expressed her thrill for the upcoming contestants and how Season 2 might pan out.

The show is also executive-produced by Matt Kunitz, Vittoria Cacciatore, Jeffrey Breeden, Sean Loughlin, Sharon Levy, and Michael Heyerman.

When will the Deal Or No Deal Season 1 finale air?

The Season 1 finale will air on May 13 where viewers will get to see the final four contestants compete against each other. The Season 1 finalists are Amy McCoy, Stephanie Mitchell, Rob Mariano, and Jordan Fowler.

In Episode 11: Finale Part 1, titled Are You Tenacious, the contestants were welcomed with a lavish breakfast. But the banker dropped another hint about their most daring challenge yet. Meanwhile, the four players secretly plan amongst each other on whom they would eliminate. Every contestant has a dream to win the jackpot to start their own family, open a birth center, or simply prove to their kids that anything’s possible. But only one shall reign.

Deal Or No Deal airs on NBC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. The series can also be streamed on Peacock the next day.

