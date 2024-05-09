Reply 1988's Hyeri exits Creative ING acquired by ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol's agency; becomes free agent

Lee Hyeri will not be renewing her contract with Creative ING after being a part of the company since 2019. Earlier in April 2024, the company was acquired by C-JeS, the company which manages her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol. While fans had raised concerns regarding this move as Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee were in the news for dating controversy, Creative ING explained that the change was made as part of the financial accounting rearrangements.

Hyeri departs from ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol's company

On May 8, it was reported that Hyeri has decided not to renew her contract with Creative ING. She joined the company in 2019 and was being handled by them for the past 5 years. While working in the company, Hyeri appeared in various dramas like My Roommate is a Gumiho, Moonshine and more.

More about Lee Hyeri

Idol and actor Lee Hyeri was last seen in the drama May I Help You in 2022. She made her acting debut with Tasty Life in 2012. Her claim to fame as an actor was with her role as Sung Deok Sun in Reply 1988. She will be appearing in the film Victory in 2024.

The actress is a part of the popular K-pop group Girl's Day and debuted as an idol in 2010. In 2019, the band decided not to renew their contracts but the group has not disbanded.

Girl's Day's Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were confirmed to be dating in March of 2017 as a South Korean media outlet revealed their pictures when they were out on a cute date by the riverside. Even before it was revealed that they were dating, the couple was a popular ship among fans due to their appearance in Reply 1988. In November 2023, it was confirmed that the couple had broken up.

