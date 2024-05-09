'I'll crush them all': aespa's Winter's father seemingly hits back at Bang Si Hyuk amid HYBE-ADOR row

Amid escalating tensions between HYBE and ADOR, aespa's Winter's father's supportive message seemingly takes aim at Bang Si Hyuk's controversial “crush aespa” remark. Meanwhile, aespa is preparing to make a comeback with their first-ever full album, Armageddon.

aespa’s Winter shares father’s supportive message

On May 9, aespa member Winter took to her Bubble chat (an interaction platform for K-pop idols and their fans) to share a heartfelt conversation with her supporters. Amidst escalating tensions between HYBE and ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin, Winter's words sparked considerable intrigue, particularly regarding her family's unwavering support.

During the chat, Winter subtly referenced a controversial remark allegedly made by HYBE’s head honcho Bang Si Hyuk. She recounted a moment on Instagram where she expressed feeling overwhelmed, prompting her brother to offer reassurance that he would handle everything for her. Winter then shared a message from her father, which resonated deeply with fans due to its apparent allusion to past comments made by Bang Si Hyuk regarding aespa.

Winter's father's message, in which he vowed to "crush them all" for his daughter, seemed to strike a chord with fans. His message said: "I'll crush them all for my daughter". Many interpreted it as a direct response to Bang Si Hyuk's use of the term "crush" in reference to aespa, as revealed by ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin during a highly charged press conference earlier in April.

aespa is set to release first full album Armageddon

aespa, the innovative K-pop girl group under SM Entertainment, has been making waves in the K-pop scene with its unique blend of music and groundbreaking concepts since their debut in November 2020 with the single Black Mamba. Comprising four talented members namely, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, aespa has been captivating audiences worldwide.

In April 2024, SM Entertainment announced aespa's upcoming studio album, Armageddon, set for release on May 27, which is highly anticipated by fans. Leading the album are two title tracks, Supernova and Armageddon. Supernova is slated for a pre-release on May 13, generating excitement among fans eager to experience aespa's latest musical offering. With their distinctive sound and unique approach to music, aespa continues to push the boundaries of creativity in K-pop, solidifying their position as one of the industry's most innovative acts.

