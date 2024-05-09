The Masked Singer Unveils Poodle Moth's Identity; Find Out Celebrity Under Costume

The Masked Singer is one of the most creative reality shows. Its concept with the massive costumes and anonymity of the celebrities keeps the audience hooked.

The show keeps the audience on the edge of their seats as they unveil the celebrities under the giant costumes. The show recently unmasked the identity of the Poodle Moth. Check out who the celebrity was under the costume.

Who was the Poodle Moth?

Many fans wondered who was the celebrity under the poodle moth’s costume. It was none other than Chrissy Metz, 43. The actress notably starred in This Is Us.

Thai revelation came on Wednesday during the quarter-finals of the show. The actress sang Jessie J’s hit song, Price Tag this week. She revealed to Variety that her favorite performance was when she sang The House That Built Me by Miranda Lambert.

The 43-year-old actress expressed that it was her favorite song by the hitmaker. Metz added that it was due to her family renovating her childhood home and they were going to sell it. She continued, “So it was very timely.”

Chrissy Metz on the Masked Singer

According to the outlet, the This Is Us star expressed she would watch her friends and peers perform on the show and question how they did it. She further revealed that it was harder than she had thought.

She added, “I knew it was gonna be like trying because it’s enough to just stand on the stage and sing.” Metz addressed, “But like to put on a massive costume, to not really know where you’re going and to be led by people in front of the live audience and lights and all that, there’s a lot of pressure.”

The actress revealed that even until the last episode, she didn't think she could do it. She noted it was difficult. She continued, “But you just keep pushing through and you just prepare as much as you can, and then try to have as much fun as you can.”

