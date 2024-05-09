Attention, Chicago Fire fans! Brace yourselves for some surprising news from the hit NBC series. Yes, after 12 seasons of thrilling drama, one of the show’s original cast members, Eamonn Walker might be leaving the show.

Eamonn Walker who’s been playing the role of Wallace Boden, the beloved fire chief, might be stepping away from the series. Why so? Let’s delve into the details and see what this could mean for the future of the show and Walker’s character.

Walker’s departure from the Chicago Fire

Eamonn Walker has been at the heart of Chicago fans for the last 12 seasons. As Chief Boden, he’s been the glue holding Firehouse 51 together, leading with strength and wisdom. But now certain reports claim that he is stepping back from his regular role on the show. This news comes amidst several recent cast changes within the OneChicago universe, although sources indicate that Walker's decision was his own.

What’s next for Chicago Fire

Sources indicate that the Boden character will still be a part of the show. There are whispers that Walker might return in a recurring capacity in the future, so we might not have seen the last of Chief Boden. And, for all the fans eagerly waiting to know what’s happening next with Boden and the crew of Chicago Fire. Well, the season 12 finale called Never Say Goodbye is where you’ll get some answers.

It seems like Boden has to make a super important choice that could change everything, especially in the race for the Deputy commissioner. With Eamonn Walker bidding farewell to his role as Wallace Boden, Chicago Fire braces for more changes in its current season.

Kara Killmer and Alberto Rosende have also said goodbye to their characters—Sylvie Brett and Blake Gallo. Despite these exits, Firehouse 51 continues busting with lots of things. Because still, familiar faces like Taylor Kinney, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, David Eigenberg, and more are standing strong.

Kara Killmer left the show because her character got married to Matt Casey and moved away with him. This happened in the sixth episode of the season. Alberto Rosendo, who played firefighter Blake Gallo, also left the show in the first episode of Season 12.

Inside Walker’s impressive career

Now, let’s take a moment to appreciate Eamonn Walker’s remarkable career. Even though he’s stepping back from his usual job on the Chicago Fire, he has carved out a career spanning more than four decades in the industry.

From his groundbreaking role in HBO’s Oz to memorable appearances in ER and Cadillac Records, Walker’s talent knows no bounds. These are just a few examples of how Walker has made a lasting impact in showbiz.

He also had a journey on Chicago Fire, he started as Chief of Battalion 25, leading and mentoring many firefighters. Over time, he worked his way up, earning a promotion to Deputy District Chief in Season 10. Now he’s in the running for Deputy Fire Commissioner. But not everybody’s happy with his current position, especially Chief Robinson. Chief Robinson—played by Laura Allen believes she is a better fit for this position.

Chicago Fire Season 12 airs on Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.

