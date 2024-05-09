Srikanth: Jyotika says she didn't receive any Hindi film offer in 27 years; talks about comeback in Bollywood after decades

Jyotika made her Bollywood debut in the 90s with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna and moved down South after that. After more than two and half decades, she made a strong comeback with Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan and is now ready with another interesting film titled Srikanth opposite Rajkummar Rao.

In an interview recently, Jyotika opened up about why it took her so long to return to Bollywood.

Jyotika says no Bollywood film was offered to her in 27 years

Speaking with News 18 Showsha, Jyotika said that after her first film didn't turn out well commercially, she drifted into South films and no big Bollywood filmmaker approached her. The actress said that the Hindi film industry runs based on formulas and your first film needs to do well for you to get more offers.

Jyotika also said that there was a perception around her that she was a South Indian which made Bollywood filmmakers assume that "I don’t want to do Hindi films anymore," while adding that she didn't refrain from doing Hindi films but she wasn't offered any script in so many years.

The actress also mentioned that she faced competition from other Bollywood actresses at that time. "When I had started my career, there was an entire bandwagon of girls working with big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner but as fate would have it, it didn't run. Luckily, I had signed a south film and diverted from Bollywood," she recalled.

Srikanth was supposed to be Jyotika's comeback

Jyotika made her Bollywood comeback with Shaitaan but it was supposed to happen with Srikanth instead. Earlier in conversation with the same publication, director Tushar Hiranandani revealed that the actress rejected the film when he offered it to her. However, she agreed to do it when her husband and Tamil star Suriya convinced her.

Tushar also revealed that Jyotika agreed to do Shaitaan after Shrikanth. The filmmaker recalled how casting director Mukesh Chhabra asked him to convince the actress to do the Vikas Bahl directorial.

More about Srikanth

Srikanth sheds light on the story of the industrialist who, despite being visually challenged, fought against all odds and became successful. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, and Alaya F in pivotal roles and is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 10, 2024.

