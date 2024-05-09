When Rashmika Mandanna expressed her wish to work with Salman Khan; old video goes VIRAL as she joins Sikandar
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, gearing up to star alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Sikandar, once expressed her wish to collaborate with the superstar.
Fans of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna have been unable to keep calm since the official announcement of their pairing in the upcoming movie Sikandar. They have taken the internet by storm, expressing their excitement for the fresh jodi.
An old video of Rashmika interacting with Salman Khan is now going viral on social media. Let’s revisit the moment when the actress revealed her wish to work with Salman.
Rashmika Mandanna once expressed her wish to collaborate with Salman Khan
Today, May 9, after the announcement of Rashmika Mandanna joining Salman Khan in Sikandar, one X (Twitter) user shared an old video of them. Rashmika graced Salman’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 in 2022 to promote her film Goodbye.
During the episode, Rashmika asked Salman, “Sir, mera debut ho chuka hai toh aapka full-fledged kab sir south mein?” (My debut in Hindi is done, so when are you working in a full-fledged role in the south?).
Neena Gupta, Rashmika’s co-star from Goodbye, chimed in, saying, “Tum puch kya rahi ho ki yeh south ka karein ya tum inke sath karo?” (Are you asking about him working in the south or about you working with him?).
With a smile, Salman responded, “Nahi yeh bol rahi hai ki yeh full-fledged yahan ka karna chah ri hai” (No, she is saying she wants to do a full-fledged role here).
Watch the interaction here!
Salman also repeated some of his iconic dialogues in Telugu and shook a leg to Rashmika’s popular song Saami Saami with her.
More about the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar
Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rashmika Mandanna has been locked opposite Salman Khan for this film.
Expressing her excitement about joining the cast on X, Rashmika stated, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honored to be a part of #Sikandar. Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025!”
The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.
