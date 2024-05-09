When Rashmika Mandanna expressed her wish to work with Salman Khan; old video goes VIRAL as she joins Sikandar

Fans of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna have been unable to keep calm since the official announcement of their pairing in the upcoming movie Sikandar. They have taken the internet by storm, expressing their excitement for the fresh jodi.

An old video of Rashmika interacting with Salman Khan is now going viral on social media. Let’s revisit the moment when the actress revealed her wish to work with Salman.

Rashmika Mandanna once expressed her wish to collaborate with Salman Khan

Today, May 9, after the announcement of Rashmika Mandanna joining Salman Khan in Sikandar, one X (Twitter) user shared an old video of them. Rashmika graced Salman’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 in 2022 to promote her film Goodbye.

During the episode, Rashmika asked Salman, “Sir, mera debut ho chuka hai toh aapka full-fledged kab sir south mein?” (My debut in Hindi is done, so when are you working in a full-fledged role in the south?).

Neena Gupta, Rashmika’s co-star from Goodbye, chimed in, saying, “Tum puch kya rahi ho ki yeh south ka karein ya tum inke sath karo?” (Are you asking about him working in the south or about you working with him?). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

With a smile, Salman responded, “Nahi yeh bol rahi hai ki yeh full-fledged yahan ka karna chah ri hai” (No, she is saying she wants to do a full-fledged role here).

Advertisement

Watch the interaction here!

Salman also repeated some of his iconic dialogues in Telugu and shook a leg to Rashmika’s popular song Saami Saami with her.

More about the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rashmika Mandanna has been locked opposite Salman Khan for this film.

Expressing her excitement about joining the cast on X, Rashmika stated, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honored to be a part of #Sikandar. Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025!”

The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Netizens call Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's jodi 'Blockbuster combo' after her casting announcement