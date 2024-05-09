Nayanthara cuts huge cake as she wraps shoot of upcoming comedy-drama Mannangatti: Since 1960; See PICS

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has completed the shooting schedule of her most awaited comedy drama titled Mannangatti: Since 1960, helmed by Dude Vicky.

To announce this update, the makers of Nayanthara's upcoming venture took to their social media platform and shared some pictures from the location as they wrapped up the shoot. Have a look!

Nayanthara's Mannangatti: Since 1960 shoot wrapped

On May 9, the makers of Nayanthara's next film took to their social media platform X and shared pictures from the set and wrote, “Shoot wrapped for Lady Superstar #Nayanthara's next, #MannangattiSince1960. Produced by @Prince_Pictures.”

In the pictures, Nayanthara was seen cutting a large cake with director Dude Vicky, and the producer of the film. In other photos, Nayanthara was also seen posing with her entire crew and other members.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently snapped at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi. Nayanthara was seen holding her baby boy Ulag in her arms as she made her way towards the departure gate. As per reports, the actor has visited Kochi to commence the shoot of her upcoming project with Nivin Pauly titled Dear Students.

Watch the video as Nayanthara spotted at Cochin International Airport

More about Mannangatti: Since 1960

The comedy flick features Nayanthara in a lead role with Yogi Babu, Devadarshini Chetan, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath including others in the supporting cast. The project has been helmed by debutant director Dude Vicky, and bankrolled by Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures.

The music has been composed by Jai Bhim and Paa Paandi fame music composer Sean Roldan and cinematography has been done by RD Rajasekhar ISC who will be marking his fourth collaboration with Nayanthara. As of now, the makers have yet to share any information about the release date of Nayanthara's latest project.

See the announcement of Mannangatti: Since 1960

Nayanthara's upcoming films

Apart from Mannangatti: Since 1960, Nayanthara will also feature in S.Sashikanth’s sports drama titled Test. The film features an ensemble cast that includes R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and others in crucial roles.

Apart from that Nayanthara has joined forces with Nivin Pauly for the next action drama, Dear Students, directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. The film has been produced by Nivin Pauly and Aditya Arun Singh under the banners Pauly Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment in a joint venture.

